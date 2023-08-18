Two women charged with stealing nearly $2,900 worth of perfume from Von Maur store in Lombard
Updated 8/18/2023 4:19 PM
Two women have been accused of stealing $2,878 worth of fragrances on Wednesday from the Von Maur department store in Lombard.
Trenity Jackson, 20, and Maniyah Lovett-Henderson, 21, both of Milwaukee, are charged with felony burglary and retail theft. Jackson also is charged with felony possession of burglary tools.
They are accused of entering the store, located in the Yorktown Shopping Center, and filling a shopping cart and a silver-colored tote bag with designer fragrances.
Jackson also is accused of bringing in a magnet to deactivate anti-theft devices.
The women were released on personal-recognizance bonds Thursday. Their next court dates are Sept. 18.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.