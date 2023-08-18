Treasurer is accused of stealing from Naperville Boy Scout troop
Updated 8/18/2023 8:22 PM
An Aurora man has been charged with stealing $21,838 from a Naperville Boy Scout Troop.
Naperville police say John R. Miller was the treasurer for Troop 1776, and they received reports in February 2023 that money was missing from the troop's bank account.
Checks made out to Miller were deposited into his personal bank account between May 2021 and November 2022, police say.
Miller, 59, of the 2800 block of Breckenridge Circle, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with felony theft.
