Thief steals bike during purported test ride in Des Plaines

A thief rode away with a purloined bicycle Thursday after asking to take it for a test ride before buying it in Des Plaines, police said.

The heist occurred about 8:15 p.m. in a parking lot outside Rivers Casino. The thief had agreed to meet there after responding to an online for-sale advertisement posted by the bike's owner, a Northbrook resident, police said.

The thief was last seen pedaling north on Des Plaines River Road.

Police have security video of the encounter but declined to release any images.

The Trek bicycle is dark blue and black and has white lettering, police said.

Police described the thief as a young man with short black hair and a beard. He also had a black backpack.

To prevent being victimized, people buying or selling items online should meet at a safe location, such as a police station, Des Plaines police officer Katie Kozlowski said.