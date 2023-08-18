Mosquito spraying set for Monday night in Geneva
Updated 8/18/2023 6:13 PM
A contractor will spray insecticide from dusk Monday, Aug. 21, to dawn Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Geneva to kill mosquitos.
People with asthma and other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors with their windows closed during the misting application and one hour afterward.
Mosquito control applications are subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather. Updates will be posted on the city's website if necessary.
For tips on preventing West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illness, visit the Kane County Health Department's website at kanehealth.com.
