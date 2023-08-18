Donation to benefit Aurora Police Department K-9 unit

The Aurora Police Department recently received a $10,000 donation to benefit its police dog unit.

The donation from 360 Hazardous Cleanup Company will help outfit a police dog squad with a cage. The company, which presented the donation Wednesday, hosted its first "Top Dog" police dog fundraiser in May during National Police Week and selected one winning agency to support.

The Aurora Police Department recently expanded its police dog unit by purchasing a bloodhound breed to assist in missing persons and article searches.