Donation to benefit Aurora Police Department K-9 unit
Updated 8/18/2023 6:19 PM
The Aurora Police Department recently received a $10,000 donation to benefit its police dog unit.
The donation from 360 Hazardous Cleanup Company will help outfit a police dog squad with a cage. The company, which presented the donation Wednesday, hosted its first "Top Dog" police dog fundraiser in May during National Police Week and selected one winning agency to support.
The Aurora Police Department recently expanded its police dog unit by purchasing a bloodhound breed to assist in missing persons and article searches.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.