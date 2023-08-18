Candidate information session
Thinking of running for local elected office in the 2024 election? The Lake County Clerk's Office is hosting a candidate information session from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The session will review the required petition packet, what to expect during filing, and share resources that are available publicly at the county clerk's and Illinois State Board of Elections' website. Call (847) 377-2400 or visit lakecountyil.gov/161/County-ClerkElections.
