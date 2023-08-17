Want to avoid back-to-school stress? Sleep and exercise help.

Students arrive on the first day of school at Louise White Elementary in Batavia on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Back-to-school season can be an exciting time for students. But sometimes changes can bring on anxiety, mental health experts say.

"Easing stress for our students and children is so important, especially during times of transition, like the start of the school year," said Sean Casey, school psychologist at Chauncey H. Duker School in McHenry. "As people, we naturally reflect the emotions of others, meaning that our children reflect our feelings, and we reflect theirs. I know it is cliché, but in order for us to help manage the stress of our kids, we need to manage our own stress. That is, of course, easier said than done."

Casey suggested routines are "instrumental" in managing stress. Additionally, he said exercise and healthy sleep combined "have the highest impact" on reducing stress.

"Healthy habits help to meet our needs and those of our children," he said. "As caregivers, it is never too late to start new, healthy habits or to stop doing things that are not working for us or for those in our care."

For example, Casey said, some families prioritize daily movement outside -- either naturally, such as by walking to school, or at scheduled times, such as going for walks after dinner.

"Being outside and exercising are two great ways to relieve stress," Casey said.

He also said some families keep phones in a place away from where they sleep to help promote healthy sleep, a key in reducing stress.

"Prioritizing sleep is a healthy habit that promotes stress resilience, and often our personal electronic devices interfere with sleep hygiene," he said.

To foster engagement about what is happening at school, Casey said parents should ask their children about values that are important to them and the family.

He said parents should ask questions often, such as "How was school today? Did you help anyone? Did anyone help you?"

"If something is upsetting your child, instead of asking 'What's wrong?' you might try, 'What happened?' or 'What happened to you?'" Casey said.

Returning to a school-year routine can be difficult for students as they are greeted by new teachers, classrooms, and peer groups, according to a recent news release from Rosecrance, a Crystal-Lake nonprofit.

"A way to build healthy, coping skills that youth can carry through adulthood is to introduce activities that help relieve stress," Heather Fisher, supervisor of outpatient at Rosecrance Dakota Center in Crystal Lake, said.

Fisher suggested finding a hobby the child enjoys, or like Casey, she also suggested getting them engaged in more physical activity "that keeps their attention," she said.

"We also want to be sure that we act as a strong support system that offers the safety that they need to have open, honest conversations about any anxiety, stress or fears they may have," Fisher said.

While it is normal to feel some anxiety, parents should be aware if their child is experiencing sudden behavioral changes, such as withdrawal, hostility, disengagement from activities, and a shift toward negative peer groups. These more drastic changes could be cause for concern and a call for professional intervention, according to the recent news release from Rosecrance.