Texas man dead after crashing motorcycle on I-90 near Hoffman Estates

A Texas man was killed early today when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a concrete median after going through a toll plaza on Interstate 90 at Barrington Road near Hoffman Estates.

Illinois State Police officials said the 24-year-old from Killeen, Texas was eastbound on I-90 at the off-ramp just after 1 a.m. when the crash occurred and he was ejected from the motorcycle after hitting the media and a road sign.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, police said.