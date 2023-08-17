Texas man dead after crashing motorcycle on I-90 near Hoffman Estates
Updated 8/17/2023 8:14 AM
A Texas man was killed early today when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a concrete median after going through a toll plaza on Interstate 90 at Barrington Road near Hoffman Estates.
Illinois State Police officials said the 24-year-old from Killeen, Texas was eastbound on I-90 at the off-ramp just after 1 a.m. when the crash occurred and he was ejected from the motorcycle after hitting the media and a road sign.
He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, police said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.