Teenage boy in critical condition after shooting in Palatine

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Palatine, police said.

According to Palatine police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:19 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay. When they arrived, officers located numerous spent shell casings but no one injured.

About seven minutes later, officers were called to the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive, about 1.5 miles away, and found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The Palatine Fire Department took the teen to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 359-9000.