Lake County property transfers for June 26 to July 10, 2023

Antioch

$522,500; 191 Zelinger Lane, Antioch; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Nicolino Di Benedetto to Ruthie Madden

$435,000; 40382 N Sea Eagle Court, Antioch; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jeffrey Greene to Bradley Edward Nelson

$430,000; 1319 Blue Heron Circle, Antioch; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Patrick K Donahoe to Mingfang Li

$385,000; 829 Timber Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Travis W Coe to Narai Hayes

$380,000; 25704 W Clark St., Antioch; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Patrick Anderson to Rachel Hugg

$340,000; 25440 W Highland Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Nancy A Coffman to Valerie L Bushey

$336,000; 39988 N Trevino Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Willem J P Timmer to Patrick H Kelly

$330,000; 708 Summerlyn Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Anthony Mussario to Monica J Thomas

$292,000; 670 Midnight Pass, Antioch; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Carol L Mcmullen to Evan Murray

$273,000; 40353 N Bluff Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lisa Butterfield Carnes to Christopher Cipolletti Sr

$255,000; 1020 Bishop St., Antioch; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Nadine Augustin Colagene to Jacob A Whited

$253,000; 25643 W Woodlawn Ave., Antioch; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Richard R Mcintyre to James Kelley

$245,000; 42380 N Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Thomas Olaughlin to Richard Dacosta Senior Jr

$240,000; 466 Birchwood Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Anthony Devito to Marisela Gil

$240,000; 39482 N Hillside Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gregory S Huebner to Joshua Huebner

$230,000; 26387 W Grapevine Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Sherry A Alfonso to Maverick A Mcbride

$200,000; 41142 N 3rd St., Antioch; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Meuter Trust to Susan C Meuter

$176,000; 363 Ginger Ln Unit 363, Antioch; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Kathleen Prochnow to Danielle Heick

$163,500; 40296 N Shady Lane, Antioch; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Laura A Chapman to Susan Machnik

Beach Park

$335,000; 12765 W 27th Place, Beach Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Kucharski Trust to Ysidoro Luna

$294,000; 1127 Browne Court, Beach Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lucilia Rios to Sonia Hernandez Ibarra

$290,000; 10193 W Talmadge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Brett Behnke to Betsy L Vela

$275,000; 38342 N Manor Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Only Fhg Inc to Todd Everett

$265,000; 37788 N North Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Cervantes Rental Homez LLC 377 to Melgar Palma

$250,000; 38409 N Creek Court, Beach Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Jorge Revelo

$230,000; 9802 W Oak Forest Drive, Beach Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Dennis Rafferty to Jose Antonio Lara

$230,000; 39680 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Michael L Gordon to Robert J Niesen

$155,000; 9911 E Bairstow Ave., Beach Park; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Anderson Trust to Luis Perez Arreola

$120,000; 10426 W Illinois Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Jason Williams to Mariaeugenia Ruiz Diaz

Deerfield

$800,000; 58 Larkdale Road, Deerfield; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gordon I Leipzig to Cameron Marcus

$794,000; 1740 E Summit Court, Deerfield; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kaplan Trust to Enrique Bouche

$735,000; 16 Kenmore Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Cary J Bortnick to Colin P Rice

$725,000; 1201 Dartmouth Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Stak Holdings LLC to Chris Paladino

$690,000; 145 Sequoia Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Marovitz Trust to Eva Prokop

$615,000; 1345 Somerset Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jeffrey B Kaplan to Megan Fitzgerald

$585,000; 925 Mountain Drive, Deerfield; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Henry M Rade to Erica Paige Friedland

$530,000; 20905 N Birch St., Deerfield; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Dudek Trust to James P Walsh

$450,000; 837 Appletree Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Michael M Gabel to Brian Lantz

$355,000; 336 Redwing Dr Unit 18-3, Deerfield; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chao Liu to Victoria Thanoukos

$339,000; 422 Kelburn Rd Unit 126, Deerfield; Sold on July 10, 2023, by James F Mitchel to Marissa E Miller

$335,000; 1102 Camille Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Matthew E Litwin to Amanda Bell Pawelko

Fox Lake

$752,500; 202 E Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Eric Jay Wellin to Michael L Bernstein

$245,000; 1127 N Oakwood Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Joan E Sokic to Norman Mitchglenn Elevado

$240,000; 1016 Fairway Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Whitney K Vlasak to Kendall Welton

$205,000; 475 Blue Springs Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Eric Stauner to Conrado Gerardo Melesio

$185,000; 52 N Pistakee Lake Rd Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by George Pekarik to John M Manieri

$180,000; 8118 Honeysuckle Court, Fox Lake; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Convenient Home Sales LLC to Nicholas J Korwin

$120,000; 57 Mariner Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on July 6, 2023, by George L Becht to Grandview Capital LLC

Grayslake

$785,000; 21 Oak Ave., Grayslake; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Donald Steffen to Robert C Michaelis

$650,000; 1550 Penstemon Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Christopher Engelhardt to Joseph J Fioretto

$550,000; 77 Jamestown Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gerald F Jenich to Lauren Hencier

$457,000; 34233 N Tangueray Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Minh Ramsden to Alexander Krotiak

$426,000; 898 Chesapeake Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Hencier Trust to Abigail Rose Vrabel

$415,000; 770 Walton Lane, Grayslake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Christopher Brink to Sims P Chacko

$415,000; 200 Killarney Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Hte Housing LLC to Colleen Deram

$400,000; 9 Hawley Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jennie H Janda to Ryan Hamrick

$385,000; 1625 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on July 10, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Evan Williams

$364,000; 1593 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on June 30, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jose A Ramirez Darias

$358,000; 249 Harding St., Grayslake; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Ryan Hamrick to William Kenneth Schneider

$350,000; 591 Roosevelt Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Michael W Polsgrove to Sarah Elizabeth Lund

$345,000; 32225 N Pine Ave., Grayslake; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Andrew Boraca to Tina Lowry

$329,000; 1601 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on June 30, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vijayaraghavan Selvamani

$328,000; 598 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mike D Pablo to Nichol Y Mangino

$315,000; 1482 Leeward Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Daniel Swartz to Zachary Amundsen

$306,000; 568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Roman Svet to Lucy Nven Akeng

$290,000; 278 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Matthew P Schmitz to Kyle Oleksy

$271,500; 505 2nd St., Grayslake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Elizabeth Moir to Erinn Brittany Tobin

$250,000; 644 Pierce Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Jennifer A Ochs to Gina Femali

$250,000; 430 Lawrence Ave., Grayslake; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Eda E Schroeder to Michael A Zaborowski

$216,500; 840 Catherine Court, Grayslake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Steven Attanasio to Tyler Ege

Gurnee

$635,000; 7237 Brae Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by April Branick to Susan Genthner Floyd

$510,000; 4838 Middle Road, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Shane J Swope to Katherine V Restko

$480,000; 7446 Bittersweet Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Brian C Biggs to Susan George

$450,400; 224 Concord Square, Gurnee; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jeffrey Del Carmen to Matt Parrish

$450,000; 1039 Cheswick Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 10, 2023, by William G Caruthers Jr to Manuel Delgado

$445,000; 18026 W Banbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Kimberly J Coleman to Brian Anthony Jones

$430,000; 6280 Winchester Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Sarah Mueller to Jonericson Santos

$415,000; 4149 S Brown Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Elson Trust to James Mcdermott Jr

$413,000; 1441 Kingsbury Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Lydie Weinberg to David Beltran

$408,000; 819 Adderly Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Michael D Wrobel to Wan Ling

$390,000; 6203 Formoor Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Patrick J Tauber to Nicole Marie Gast

$375,000; 18224 W Old Pine Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Charles C Davies to Vinson J Tanner

$364,500; 291 Jennifer Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Stein Trust to Taiwo Elijah Esan

$358,000; 4190 S Brown Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Andrew Schwab to Michael Bonitatibus

$351,000; 507 Crystal Place, Gurnee; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Lauren Blair Pratscher to David Stanley Susral

$348,000; 1582 Sage Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Timothy P Horan to Simon Shin

$335,000; 1072 Boulevard View Ave., Gurnee; Sold on June 30, 2023, by James A Brandonisio to Almendra Alvarez

$290,000; 36102 N Springbrook Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Mary Sweeney to Janis Quinn

$290,000; 1960 Lawson Blvd., Gurnee; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Vasil V Stoilov to Edgar Sancen

$260,000; 6881 Hampton Circle, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Uretz Trust to Jargalsaikhan Lamjav

$250,000; 6841 W Monticello Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gerhardt Trust to Jacob Rosensberg

$237,000; 1395 Clavey Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Irma Giovana Fleischer to Mariselda Quintanilla

$227,000; 113 Victoria Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Thaddeus M Bond Sr to Ann Catherine Mcginn

$185,000; 713 Shepard Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Ryan M Progar to Juana Caballero

$155,000; 4473 Brighton Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Greg Schye to Phillip J Sommers

Hawthorn Woods

$615,000; 183 Bluebird Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Andrei Tsaran to Chris Pura

$615,000; 16 Eagle Ridge Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Randall L Kastens to Blake E Johnson

$585,000; 23 Kathy Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 6, 2023, by James J Taraszka to Grzegorz P Bielak

$505,000; 6 Reed Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Brian Highfill to Rhellen D Tigley

Highland Park

$660,000; 683 County Line Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Noel I Burkman to Randall J Autry

$650,500; 1379 Sherwood Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Joshua W Arkins to Daniel W Lieberman

$650,000; 66 Indian Tree Drive, Highland Park; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Mattern Trust to Spencer T Neilan

$635,000; 742 Exmoor Oaks Dr Unit 5, Highland Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Michael Richwine to Diana B Kreiling

$550,000; 1223 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Roy E Jensen to Noreen Garrard

$545,000; 264 Leonard Wood S Unit 207, Highland Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Richard Moss to Nancy A Coffman

$526,500; 1441 Mcdaniels Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Frank R Vena to Enrico Manfredini

$440,000; 1023 Deerfield Pl Unit 1023, Highland Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jeffry M Edwards to Natalie Nasatir

$435,000; 1338 Sunnyside Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Robert A Lazar to Ouida A Avery

$425,000; 1831 Beverly Place, Highland Park; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Us Bank Na to Danny Weber

$425,000; 1688 Green Bay Rd Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Abraham Deleeuwe Insurance Tru to Mark Lieberman

$422,000; 1720 Heather Lane, Highland Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Diane R Czerwinski to Phillip Barkhou

$400,000; 1327 Cavell Ave., Highland Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jaime Passaglia to Ella Gaitan

$340,000; 625 Mulberry Pl Unit F, Highland Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Douglas Marshall to Nadezda Kulchenko

Highwood

$650,000; 842 Lyster Road, Highwood; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Hoek LLC to Amber Kempton

Ingleside

$425,000; 26964 W Burkhart Lane, Ingleside; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Kim Burby to William K Hermes

$355,500; 3518 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Daniel L Sturm to Julie Salerno

$325,500; 25891 W Shandon Drive, Ingleside; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Jonathan S Wyman

$320,000; 310 Mastodon Drive, Ingleside; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Wagner Soria to Simone Homann

$220,000; 34726 N Lakeside Drive, Ingleside; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Suzanne M Dahlke to Yadira Campos

$128,000; 35661 N Poplar Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Bette R Quarnstrom to Aimee Anderson

$100,000; 35125 N Shoreline Drive, Ingleside; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Tiffany Hudson to Kornelia Overom

Kildeer

$712,500; 22557 W Melina St., Kildeer; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sudhir Miglani

$645,000; 22335 W Chestnut Ridge Road, Kildeer; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Vijay Kumar Injam to Piotr Jarosz

Lake Bluff

$645,000; 237 Forest View Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Wiegold Trust to Pam Kelly Lantry

$595,000; 120 W Sheridan Place, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Threshold Residential Properti to Nicholas Barnum

$545,000; 29567 N Birch Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Humaira Z Aasi to Ashour Sarkon Mirza

$375,000; 1008 W Woodland Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Pamella Leiter to Jennifer Kraemer

Lake Forest

$790,000; 71 N Ridge Road, Lake Forest; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Potempa Childrens Trust to Sarah Graves Steiner

$739,000; 6 Parton Court, Lake Forest; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Philip Murphy to Fengping Hu

$739,000; 1137 Harlan Court, Lake Forest; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Timothy Michael Marshall to Christopher Wehmer

$714,000; 26955 N Elmwood Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Remien 2016 Trust to Alan F Friedman

$537,500; 47 W Stone Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Po King Woo to Ashutosh Shelat

$500,000; 593 Greenvale Road, Lake Forest; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Emerson Trust to John Louis Cappas

$390,000; 119 E Laurel Ave Unit 106, Lake Forest; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Marilynn G Savalas to Kirk B Johnson

Lake Villa

$540,000; 18753 W Ash Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Robert G Peck to Hilliary Vaccarello

$520,000; 527 N Sagebrush Court, Lake Villa; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Bradley Schroeder to Diana Karen Elizalde Morales

$455,000; 21990 W 6th St., Lake Villa; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Janey Jax LLC to Joshua Rayborn

$410,000; 1717 Mulberry Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Stephanie Ligenza to Megan Kaster

$398,000; 21 Lake Vista Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Meritus Homes Inc to Mark Hean

$360,000; 641 Hampton Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Richard H Osa to Enrique Valadez Jr

$345,000; 25167 W Warren Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Michael Lynn Bean Jr to Alex Szarzynski

$345,000; 2115 N Heartland Path, Lake Villa; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Francisco Melgoza to German Ibaceta Arancibia

$345,000; 1941 Hardwood Path, Lake Villa; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Rj & Family Corp to Tyler Glende

$325,000; 323 Burnett Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Tahir Khan to Emeka John Uhuka

$280,000; 37166 N Hampshire Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Donna R Goorsky to Brandon M Gill

$280,000; 22121 W Rose Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Bonnie M Sherwood to Ivan Flores Velazquez

$275,000; 59 E Grand Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Cribb Jr Trust to Samuel Ray Stein

$271,500; 37821 N Douglas Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Etten Trust to Bahrker Properties 1 LLC

$165,000; 17 Lake Vista Court, Lake Villa; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Lake Vista Estates LLC to Meritus Homes Inc

$139,000; 22297 W Terry Dr N, Lake Villa; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Paul Huber to Arthur Cencula Jr

Lake Zurich

$504,000; 125 Fern Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Matthew D Lamb to Gladys I Ramos

$425,000; 375 Red Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Sheryl Schulman to Aleksandra Woodmore

$405,000; 583 Crystal Springs Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Niveditha Ravishankar to Iaroslav Meliuzyna

$391,000; 765 Smith Rd East, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Stanley H Kain to Carl E Shogren

$373,000; 1115 Browning Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Christopher E Nowak to Alec C Rowell

$370,000; 879 March St., Lake Zurich; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Siva Shanmugam Manickam to Krishnat Vitthal Patil

$360,000; 1107 Lexington Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 6, 2023, by George C Walkowiak to Kendra Lindholm

$347,500; 105 Arcadia Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Nataliia Kalynchuk to Shardul Soni

$343,000; 17 Bailey Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Neal Malov to Ostap Volytskyi

$300,000; 250 Rosehall Dr Unit 240, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jason D Newsom to Nancy Stironek

Lakemoor

$370,000; 28785 Pilgrims Pass, Lakemoor; Sold on July 3, 2023, by James M Angel to Richard J Sabel

$285,000; 28928 Pilgrims Pass, Lakemoor; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Jeff A Nickles to Estuardo I Najarro

Libertyville

$760,000; 1524 Jessica Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Charles E Mclaughlin to Mohamed Samir Mahmoud Saleh

$741,000; 310 S Stewart Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jonathan C Mcgormley to Rebecca J Zurek

$655,000; 1325 Virginia Ave., Libertyville; Sold on June 27, 2023, by John Morgan to Jaspal Singh

$652,500; 1001 W Park Ave., Libertyville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by 800 To Us LLC to 1001 W Park Fpp LLC

$620,000; 1649 Saddle Hill Road, Libertyville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Xue De Fan to Robert Theer

$550,000; 612 Wrightwood Terrace, Libertyville; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Stefan G Berman to Alexander Obrien

$550,000; 411 Sandy Lane, Libertyville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Brian Schlemm to Karamvir Singh

$527,000; 379 Havenwood Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gresser Trust to Aleksandar Aleksic

$497,500; 115 Yorktown Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Seco Capital LLC

$490,500; 117 Yorktown Court, Libertyville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Hayoung Chin

$455,000; 240 Crescent Knl, Libertyville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Myrna L Brotman Soskin to Andrea Minogue

$442,000; 1445 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 1445, Libertyville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Robert Adams to Tom Quaranta

$430,000; 310 E Church St Unit 108, Libertyville; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Kunovic Trust to Richard Jacobs

$350,000; 524 Ames St., Libertyville; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Kevin Mooney to Danny G Victor

$339,000; 721 Caliente Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Wilson Trust to Margaret A Mcinerney

$318,000; 133 Harding Ave., Libertyville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Donald E Trenner to Vijay Kumar

$245,000; 1208 Briarwood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Nathan S Ellington to Uven Properties LLC

Lincolnshire

$780,000; 4 Cornell Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Petrelluzzi 2020 Trust to Tony Pahati

$750,000; 41 Berkshire Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Zinselmeier Trust to Ayca Demirci

$725,500; 10 Yorkshire Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Anna Voldman to Jennifer Styrcula

$659,000; 43 Cambridge Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Ramanathan S Iyer to Joel Aaron Rudnick

$599,000; 6 Bedford Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Herbert A Heller to David Bade

$520,000; 38 Lancaster Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Berman Trust to Leo Woo

$455,000; 3 Sommerset Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Donald Trust to Amit Tiwari

$405,000; 119 Rivershire Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Barbara Paige Mitchelar to Tao Tong

$386,000; 1 Sommerset Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Jonathan M Friedman to Sharyn H Friedman

$307,000; 20554 N Celia Ave., Lincolnshire; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Mitra Jenzeh to Rommel Cortezano

Lindenhurst

$483,500; 806 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Alan Beard

$447,000; 2847 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Steven Peters

$421,000; 2829 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Carlos Anthony Corniffe

$380,000; 2928 Liberty Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Shannon M Lockas to Stephen J Gray

$365,000; 415 Merganser Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Hill Trust to Brian Moyer

$315,000; 401 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Marcella Valaskova to Veronica Barrios

$305,000; 506 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jason Corn to Ryan Michael Clendening

$302,500; 2208 Rolling Ridge Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 3, 2023, by William C Cray to Karina Guzman

$220,000; 51 Laurel Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Johnson Fund Trust to William W Johnson

$175,000; 703 Monroe Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Steward Trust to Rudolph Johnson

Mundelein

$695,000; 25901 N Arrowhead Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Kenneth C Tomsheck Jr to Robert Faut

$647,000; 22222 W Mashie Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Janelle M Nagy to Charles E Mclaughlin

$640,000; 3204 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rohit R Mankame

$560,000; 3699 Canton Circle, Mundelein; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Mark I Fisher to John F Obrien

$528,500; 1140 Westfield Way, Mundelein; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Paul L Riportella Trust to Joanna M Maccallum

$519,500; 1457 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Enkhmandakh Orsoo

$445,000; 1100 Franklin St., Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Laura Wharton Lellman to Christopher Swinney

$425,000; 652 Lomond Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Melissa Karnuth to Travis Kick

$420,000; 801 Lomond Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Adam Ariola

$410,500; 2613 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bryan Rounds

$375,000; 2716 Fieldcrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Spencer Ryan to Jacob Edwards

$370,000; 2866 Kessler Dr Unit 1102, Mundelein; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Dayakar Babu Kancherla to Michael P Tinajero

$365,000; 1107 Highland Road, Mundelein; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Janek Villas to Loren J Darling

$355,000; 708 Diamond Lake Rd Unit 5, Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Robert Bliefernich to Christopher Catledge

$347,000; 2609 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Arunava Bagli

$335,000; 872 Tower Road, Mundelein; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Tower Road Industrial Condos L to Solinvest LLC

$330,000; 2611 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Yi Ding

$326,000; 406 Lakeview Drive, Mundelein; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Donald Brown to Sean C Bresnahan

$310,500; 1395 Wilhelm Rd Unit 215, Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by 1405 Wilhelm LLC to Mamic Garage LLC

$297,000; 1395 Wilhelm Rd Unit 212, Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by 1405 Wilhelm LLC to Mamic Garage LLC

$272,000; 510 Whittier Lane, Mundelein; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Couller LLC to Nikolaus Gerger

$250,000; 233 N Lincoln Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Anthony Akpan to Anthony Romero

$201,000; 1633 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Richard Bonney to Valentyn Shpachenko

$140,000; 28866 N Il Route 83, Mundelein; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Wiech Family Lp to Krystal Jordan Campos

$110,000; 326 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Rjs Land Co LLC to Luz Maria Montero

North Chicago

$230,000; 2023 Kristan Ave., North Chicago; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Marsha Williams to Raju Peter

$197,000; 1726 Sheridan Road, North Chicago; Sold on June 27, 2023, by North Chicago Revival LLC to Starling Homes LLC

$194,000; 1221 Adams St., North Chicago; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Maria H Manzo to Elioenai Vazquez Garcia

$175,000; 1932 Wallace Ave., North Chicago; Sold on July 5, 2023, by John R Williams Jr to Marilyn M Brown

$175,000; 1519 Argonne Drive, North Chicago; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Ricardo Mendoza to Angelica Ruby Ochoa

$161,000; 3104 15th Place, North Chicago; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Elizabeth Paredes Montoya

$150,000; 1037 Adams St., North Chicago; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jose P Guadarrama to Ruben Retana

$100,000; 1016 Audrey Nixon Blvd., North Chicago; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Ratliff Trust to Alex Baciu

Park City

$280,000; 573 Bryn Mawr Ave., Park City; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Susan Rixie to Roberto Carlos Del Valle

Prairie View

$600,000; 23347 N Indian Creek Road, Prairie View; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Carlo Baldan 2019 Trust to Pamela Besbeas

$342,000; 20800 N Raphael Ave., Prairie View; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Harris Trust to Abraham Chamo

$110,000; 22960 N Apple Hill Ln Unit 101, Prairie View; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Robert L Webber to Wsh Properties LLC

Riverwoods

$775,000; 2 Burr Oak Trail, Riverwoods; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Bruce H Kaplan to Edwin Yang

$490,000; 3035 Farner Court, Riverwoods; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Gianaris Trust to Sarah Smith

$480,000; 1955 Strenger Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Peter J Sykes to Sandra Carter Smith

Round Lake

$421,500; 2155 W Meadowview Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Cristobal Quintanilla to Stephen Westly

$400,500; 1938 W Durham Court, Round Lake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Feng Xie to Daniel Ayehngwo Achinko

$392,000; 2455 W Autumn Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Javier Carreon Jr to Elizabeth Miceli

$390,000; 568 W Highplains Road, Round Lake; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jennifer Snell to Cristian Uribe Trujillo

$390,000; 1515 S Fallbrook Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by John C Smilie to Marcus Dubose

$255,000; 2045 S Kristina Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Lala Efendy to Fermond Lewis

$220,000; 34347 N Goldenrod Road, Round Lake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Wieslaw Jemiolo to David S Levin

$165,000; 613 N Red Deer Road, Round Lake; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Ghanem LLC Elbaz Protected Ser

$142,500; 326 W Park Road, Round Lake; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Spartan Property Manager LLC to Silvia B Torres Ochoa

Round Lake Beach

$355,000; 2289 N Harvest Hill Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Mbf Investments Inc to Roland Ghetty

$337,000; 2355 N Fox Chase Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Melissa Rivera to Joshua Allen Fox

$320,000; 1085 Deer Trail, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Richard A Gordon to Zachariah James Bertels

$315,000; 2502 Acorn Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Bethishou Trust to Brian R Ehrhardt

$216,500; 818 Mayfield Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Joseph Klask Sr Estate to Lia C Smith

$199,000; 318 Ferndale Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Fernando Medina Gonzalez to Ana K Salazar

$191,000; 506 W Highland Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Rafael Rocha Flores to Alberto Isaac Avila

$191,000; 1329 Kenmore Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Albert Bourgeois to Samuel Martin Garcia

$175,000; 144 E Lake Park Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Casey Knuth to Nayeli Orozco

$165,000; 1174 N Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 5, 2023, by David Kogut to Adam Wargacki

$153,000; 915 Bayview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Sandra L Radle to Julie Underwood

$150,000; 1007 Idlewild Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Angel Luis Ortiz

$130,000; 1620 Grove Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Adelina Camacho to Jesus Llamas

Round Lake Heights

$275,000; 646 Navajo St., Round Lake Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Will C Monk Jr to Mollie Brand

$270,000; 713 Navajo St., Round Lake Heights; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Raul V Castro to August Castro

$130,000; 1926 W Cedarwood Circle, Round Lake Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mp Millennium Restorations LLC to Armando Corona Carillo

Round Lake Park

$215,000; 314 Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Anthony Cho to Rodolfo Ochoa Magana

Third Lake

$305,000; 310 Seafarer Drive, Third Lake; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Steven Altstadt to Robert P Olson

Vernon Hills

$751,000; 2266 Sarazen Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Uzoma Okoli to Ronak Gandhi

$630,000; 515 Superior St., Vernon Hills; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Alyssa Eifling to Thomas Louis Aime Meurisse

$565,000; 528 Valhalla Terrace, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Suresh C Menon to Abinav Singh

$525,000; 401 Appleton Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Laura Discepola Guerin to Justin Fleming

$480,000; 8 Lindon Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Casey M Dwyer to Pan Zhao

$460,000; 1244 Georgetown Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Acho Trust to Wonbin Yang

$440,000; 1121 E Port Clinton Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Navneet Jain to Di Han

$432,000; 7 Malvern Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Loren J Darling to Edward C Peralta

$412,500; 303 Court Of Elm, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Nicole B Hiller to Ashish Puri

$340,000; 338 Bloomfield Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Santos Morales Esquivel to Manjunatha Umesh

$232,000; 1258 Streamwood Ln Unit 333, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Nancy J Weymouth to Rebecca F Gabor

$222,500; 1105 Eisenhower Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Michael Joseph Myers to Alison Compton

$195,000; 322 Mallard Ct Unit FB, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Matthew Seaver to Shana Mccarthy

$163,000; 224 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 3A, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Eric A Vollmers to Kathleen Liu

$162,500; 960 N Lakeside Dr Unit 3D, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Hiroshi Tanaka to Kira Galitsky

$134,000; 17 Parkside Ct Unit 3, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Dhananjaya Chigurupati to Ankur Harshadbhai Mali

$132,500; 6 Timber Ln Unit 1, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Shakuntala Chigurupati to Nikhil Narendra Kavadia

Volo

$475,000; 1566 Powderhorn Drive, Volo; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Giancarlo Direnzo to Xianjun Huai

$425,000; 1758 Alta Drive, Volo; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Jamaris N Quallo to Manny Uy

$262,000; 600 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Kelly Guerrieri to Sureetha Asokan

$250,000; 616 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Jeremy D Amodeo to Ian T Clements

$245,000; 1042 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Robert Delfico Civitella to Rudy Mandujano

$210,000; 1335 Pemington Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Terrence E Ernst to Dana L Herz

$175,000; 31632 N Ellis Dr Unit 112, Volo; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Giuseppe Tribuzio to Zo Properties Ltd

$158,000; 105 Terra Firma Lane, Volo; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Sallou Allaihi Wa Alehi Corp

Wadsworth

$565,000; 38850 N Northwestern Ave., Wadsworth; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Matthew Gary to Oscar Garcia

$487,000; 2888 N Southern Hills Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Pride Trust to Megan Vladic

$450,000; 3021 Monterey Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mark Hean to Miguel Arroyo

$400,000; 14080 W Oak Knoll Road, Wadsworth; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Dennis W Stefanowski to Willie Carter

$175,000; 15080 W Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Barbara Anderson to Cecilia Morales

Wauconda

$685,000; 26924 N Greenview Drive, Wauconda; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Thomas Bradfish Trust to Tobe M Cohen

$617,500; 118 Honey Hill Drive, Wauconda; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Amato Trust to Joseph F Kudron

$540,000; 1915 Applewood Drive, Wauconda; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Deborah S Krachtus to Howard D Hardin

$500,000; 2645 Water Lily Lane, Wauconda; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Mark William Dolff to Daniel J Whelan

$480,000; 2284 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Sylvia Stanhope to Arsen Musaelian

$445,000; 2230 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Carol A Magnus to Joe W Soucek

$370,000; 309 Old Country Way, Wauconda; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Susan C Szos to Denis J Adams

$355,000; 1783 Napa Suwe Court, Wauconda; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Robert Gradl to Lauren Young

$320,000; 810 Summit Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Mark H Kirtley to Michael Nasca

$305,000; 326 Old Country Way, Wauconda; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Denis J Adams to Marco Ciotti

$305,000; 217 Lewis Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Atul Akhand to Pedro Leyva

$287,500; 355 Promontory Ln Unit 355-4-A, Wauconda; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Henry Kallimanes to Karen Hoelscher

$280,000; 355 Larkdale Row, Wauconda; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Donna P Larson to Ricky S Hale Jr

$160,000; 718 Sheridan Drive, Wauconda; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Anthony R Greinke Sr to John Gavrila

$135,000; 450 N Main St Unit S401, Wauconda; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Janak Trust to Erin K Mooney

$125,000; 26952 N Poplar St., Wauconda; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Nathan A Jetson to Ivan Vintonyak

Waukegan

$369,000; 3357 Victoria Lane, Waukegan; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Alfredo Chavez to Delia De Avila

$363,000; 4449 W Butternut Lane, Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Troy Johnson to Jose Luis Tinoco Bedolla

$326,000; 4509 W Roundstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Susan George to Simon Martinez

$310,000; 2116 Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Wayne A Brennan to Joshua M Debernardis

$300,000; 1253 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by John Joint Trust to Michael C Locke Sr

$300,000; 120 N Genesee St., Waukegan; Sold on July 6, 2023, by 120 Genesee LLC to Jose Orduno Ariza

$283,000; 2624 Dana Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mayre Rogel to Fidelmar Arriaga

$271,000; 2742 E Bonnie Brook Lane, Waukegan; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Stephanie D Roberton to James H Norris

$268,000; 2020 Chestnut St., Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Custom Development LLC to Jose Resenos

$250,000; 678 S Genesee St., Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by John Graf to John W Gillham

$245,000; 2122 Lydia St., Waukegan; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Isamary Sotomayor to Gerardo Tapia Veral

$227,500; 1101 Glenwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Ellen M Norman

$215,000; 2218 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Margarita L Luna to Melissa Ann Cantu

$213,000; 1301 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by M Rod Inc to Ruby Developers LLC

$210,000; 631 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Juvini J Lima to Santos Rafael Alpizar Hernandez

$208,000; 533 Tiffany Drive, Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Carol Wright to Luis E Melecio Mandujano

$205,000; 708 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jerry Marin to Blas Roman

$190,000; 1109 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Ronald L Walley Jr to Jerome Sirt

$172,000; 1710 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Caronn Lynn Godbolt to Angel E Lamothe Padilla Jr

$170,000; 2412 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Kimberly A Nerheim to Ernesto Aguayo Gonzalez

$167,500; 518 8th St., Waukegan; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Christopher Nunez to Pedro Cazarez

$160,000; 4116 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dennis A Burden to David Mcclain

$154,000; 611 N Genesee St., Waukegan; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Juan Antonio Gonzalez to Andres A Hernandez

$150,000; 1125 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on July 3, 2023, by James A Ross to Bertha A Morris

$145,000; 2548 Berkshire Court, Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Eugene Kolotov to Jonathan Ruiz Sarmiento

$125,000; 123 S Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Francisco Bueno to Ubaldo Orduna Mora

$120,000; 917 N Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Stephen F Shebenick to Jose Montano

$120,000; 3330 Winhaven Drive, Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Judy Schoknecht to Francisco Bustamante

$116,000; 118 S Gretta Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Cynthia Wurl to Esai Duron Bustamante

$112,500; 1518 Lucia Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Boguslaw Rogucki to Eduardo Vega

$111,500; 507 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Osman J Padilla Coello

Winthrop Harbor

$435,000; 2404 13th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Echevarria Trust to Oliver Garcia Toledo

$360,000; 2800 13th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Turner Trust to Joseph Massa Jr

$262,000; 2213 2nd St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Craig Bashlegen to Lionel Williams

$250,000; 1413 3rd St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Zachary M Amundsen to Peter M Mika Jurczak

$195,000; 1203 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Burdell Vaughn

$187,000; 1029 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 30, 2023, by William Andrew Leinonen III to Kyle Schlosser

$145,000; 3816 11th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mark Filipovic to Hector Garcia Pille

Zion

$280,000; 1806 Sunshine Lane, Zion; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Arturo Sanchez to Jaime Vargas

$271,500; 1306 Butterfield Lane, Zion; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Joseph W Ford to Juan Zavala

$260,000; 2100 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Angela F Fernander to Luis Otero

$236,000; 1633 33rd St., Zion; Sold on June 28, 2023, by Cynthia Scott to Nelson Whitaker

$230,000; 3005 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on June 29, 2023, by David J Dulaney to Raven Brown

$220,000; 2705 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Savvy Investment Of Il LLC to Carlos Buenrostro

$220,000; 1102 18th St., Zion; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Schlarbaum Trust to Maria G Santana

$211,500; 2415 Miriam Ave., Zion; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Yocelin Romero

$210,000; 1925 Carmel Blvd., Zion; Sold on June 26, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Morgan Stanley

$205,000; 3007 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Gerardo Sanchez to Nancy I Sanchez

$200,000; 2800 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Lidia M Zuniga to Nathan Allen Carman

$196,000; 2109 20th St., Zion; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Thomas Jennings to Quetzally Mora Guerrero

$182,000; 2716 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Julian Madison to Joana A Nava

$173,000; 3246 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Grt LLC to Cierra Mcgee

$159,000; 2619 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on June 27, 2023, by Gloria Zrnich to Alyssa Pimentel

$145,000; 3108 Woodland Dr Unit 3108, Zion; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Ericka Dailey Cabrera to Lucila Sanchez

$130,000; 2023 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on June 27, 2023, by James W Potthast to Enrique Gonzalez

$110,000; 2305 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to Everardo Gallegos

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.