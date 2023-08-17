Lake Barrington woman dies after car drives into yard, hits trees

A Lake Barrington woman was killed in a car crash in that suburb Wednesday, police said.

The 87-year-old woman, whose name hasn't been released by authorities, was fatally injured about 12:45 p.m. when her Nissan Altima drove into a yard on the 100 block of Waterview Court and hit a garbage can and two trees, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was in the car or involved in the crash.

The car had sped up before leaving the roadway, authorities said. Police are investigating if the woman accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The Lake County coroner's office is expected to conduct an autopsy. Sheriff's police continue to investigate the crash.