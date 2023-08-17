Illinois Republicans focus on unity, rebuilding during GOP Day at state fair

SPRINGFIELD -- After humbling defeats across the state last year, Illinois Republicans on Thursday spoke of rebuilding and trying to gear up support in the Chicago suburbs ahead of next year's elections -- with most steering clear of delving into the effects of former President Donald Trump's fourth criminal indictment.

While Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy vowed the GOP must beat President Joe Biden in 2024 and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2026, he kept his focus on local elections and bashing Chicago as "a great city with lousy governance."

Tracy acknowledged the party is rebuilding and rethinking its strategy, arguing the GOP must embrace early voting and voting by mail to compete with Democrats. The state party chairman also said the party is boosting its team with a get-out-the-vote director to work with local parties to "spread the message and to provide guidance." Later at a GOP rally on the state fairgrounds, Tracy admitted he's spending a lot of time in Chicago "because that's where the votes are."

• This report was produced in cooperation with the Chicago Sun-Times. To read the full story, visit Chicago.suntimes.com.