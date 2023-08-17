DuPage County property transfers for June 16 to July 17, 2023

Addison

$695,000; 820 E Stone Court, Addison; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Eric C Foster to Farah D Chaudhry

$485,000; 1121 N Old Fence Road, Addison; Sold on July 7, 2023, by One Fenceroad Land Trust 1121 to Kreshnik Marku

$440,000; 3N661 Central Court, Addison; Sold on June 30, 2023, by David J Galecki to Nicola Cassano

$416,000; 530 N Woodland Court, Addison; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Woodland Estates LLC to Rasim Kajevic

$410,000; 532 N Woodland Court, Addison; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Woodland Estates LLC to Dipakkumar A Kapadia

$360,000; 703 N Lincoln Ave., Addison; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Soula Poulos to Juan Gabriel Fitz Castaneda

$355,000; 650 W Ronald Drive, Addison; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Lori Demos to Joseph Uchendu

$350,000; 58 W Industrial Road, Addison; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Paszkiewicz Trust to Perez Sevilla Properties LLC

$315,000; 425 W Park Ave., Addison; Sold on June 30, 2023, by David Banuelos to Ruben Lechuga

$315,000; 1048 N Jamey Lane, Addison; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Edward J Scarimbolo to Bobby Brunet

$275,000; 433 E Palmer Ave., Addison; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Theresa Sonnicksen to Ireneusz Jarzabek

$218,000; 820 N Lincoln St., Addison; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Kopecky Trust to Zara Ahmed

$210,000; 237 N Mill Rd Unit 7, Addison; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Kristin K Van Alstine to Nautica Madget

$175,000; 655 N Briar Hill Ln Unit 3, Addison; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Monika Lefanowicz to Kevin Ramirez

$125,500; 136 S La Londe Ave Unit 1D, Addison; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Servando Cabrera

$125,000; 160 W Lalonde Ave Unit H, Addison; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Nowakowski Trust to Pei Ying Sun

$124,500; 941 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 101D, Addison; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Stella Pagos to Percy Perez

Bensenville

$488,000; 134 N Cogswell Road, Bensenville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Anthony Frank Lapaso to Juan C Estrada

$325,000; 1319 Glendale St., Bensenville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Elzbieta Z Irla to Kelsey Koterla

$155,000; 252 George St Unit A, Bensenville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Louis P Herrero to Eddie Salgado

Bloomingdale

$720,000; 509 Drake Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Irfan Karim to Kalpeshkumar Natubhai Patel

$640,000; 138 Fernwood Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Anthony B Mulizio to Eric C Page

$595,000; 164 Jackson Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 14, 2023, by James Hahn to Hien M Nguyen

$592,500; 160 Pintail Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Robert S Schaffer to Jamieson Brady

$580,000; 149 Mallard Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Janckowski Trust to Hanna Turczynska

$550,000; 336 Chesapeake Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Ireneusz Bajorek to Delin Wang

$425,000; 197 Braintree Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Alison Marie Laka to Ronald Kozlowski

$425,000; 130 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Rebecca A Nilled to Glenn F Suacillo

$378,000; 277 Lorraine Circle, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Myra C Essman to Michael N Williams

$342,000; 195 Lynbrook Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Urbanski Trust to Kyle Kudelas

Burr Ridge

$660,000; 10 Bel Aire Court, Burr Ridge; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Glass Trust to Jayant Ginde

$335,000; 9030 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Keith A Castellano Jr to Zuhair Barakat

$325,000; 9216 Falling Waters Dr E, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Mohammed S Siddiqui

$140,000; 9250 Forest Edge Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Steven Foster to Hiam Jawdat Kachlan

Carol Stream

$560,000; 1025 Idaho St., Carol Stream; Sold on July 3, 2023, by John Daniel to Mohammed Faizan Jaliawala

$510,000; 1379 Lance Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Errik Gregory Loosli to Robert Rucker

$486,000; 446 Hunter Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Philip M Kuchler to Murtuza Mohiuddin

$450,000; 2N101 Linda Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Miguel D Herrera to Roger Cady

$447,500; 519 Bristol Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Way Trust to James R Scimeca

$375,000; 522 Hiawatha Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 13, 2023, by David Draniczarek to Jordan Joseph Ryan

$366,000; 798 Burning Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Sharon Crabbe to Beniamino Mazzulla

$349,000; 303 Richard Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gaurav Mathur to Taher Mohimani

$340,000; 23W530 Trails End Road, Carol Stream; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Bullman Trust to Joseph J Eversole

$336,000; 707 Cimarron Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dang Khoa Vu to Ahmed Lotfy Mahmoud Deiab

$290,000; 887 Brompton Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Maksim Shehu to Robert M Tarolla

$285,000; 576 Cherokee Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Antonio Bladimir Martinez to Rodrigo Esparza Jr

$280,000; 854 Pembrook Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Tune Abraham Koshy to Brandon Wascher

$279,000; 515 Dakota Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Iryna Khodan to Danny Salazar

$269,000; 705 Daybreak Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Fe M Tolentino

$265,000; 1164 Edington Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Maureen R Beach to Debra Caputo

$256,000; 1357 Coldspring Road, Carol Stream; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Manpreet Kaur to Valentyn Honcharuk

$207,000; 1N020 Partridge Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Laura C Hubner to Thomas A Hubner II

$206,000; 543 Alton Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Charles R Landeros Jr to Robert Renella

$167,500; 498 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 106, Carol Stream; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mary Lou Olsen Loomis to Timothy Smith

$134,000; 161 W Elk Trl Unit 363, Carol Stream; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Harnam K Marwaha to Devangkumar Soni

$133,500; 155 W Elk Trl Unit 352, Carol Stream; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Shantisuman LLC to Yogesh Patel

$128,000; 550 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 304, Carol Stream; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Natalia Motoc to Daniela Ivkovic

Clarendon Hills

$350,000; 57 Sheridan Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Charles D Fotopoulos to Matthew D Rodde

$167,000; 550 Chase Dr Unit 11, Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Lijuan Chen to Romualdo Lopez Fausto

$126,500; 531 Carlysle Dr Unit 13, Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Anna Maria Giannelli to Marcin Mark Grobelny

Darien

$735,000; 1127 James Peter Court, Darien; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Snehal K Bhavsar to Sheila Reid

$499,000; 8108 Wittington Court, Darien; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Xian He Sun to Alejandra Ortega

$471,500; 7125 Wirth Drive, Darien; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Murtaza Halai to Justin Simmons

$450,000; 938 Ironwood Ave., Darien; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Peter Kachanovsky to Mohamad Kodaimati

$440,000; 7621 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Stephen Supple to Patrick Iovinelli

$368,000; 9447 Fountain Point Cir Unit 9447, Darien; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Kathryn Nickell to Nz Dev LLC

$300,000; 8404 Mystic Trce, Darien; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Tomaz Barszczewski to Abbas Aziz

$300,000; 7525 Nantucket Dr Unit 109, Darien; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Michael J Burke to Timothy J Rost

$256,000; 1905 Rosewood Ct Unit 2C, Darien; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Nancy Rodriguez to Mary Sullivan

$235,000; 8321 Highpoint Cir Unit D, Darien; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Nicholas M Bozich to Jeremiah E Serrano

Downers Grove

$767,000; 6555 Berrywood Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Jerome Cheng to Robbye Delores Mcnair

$742,500; 402 Atwood Court, Downers Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Casey L Westover to Hussain Morbiwala

$725,000; 4842 Woodward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Sharon A Sartori to Gregory Ryan Soltwisch

$700,000; 2395 Durand Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Dahn A Johnson to Fredric G Zaeske

$670,000; 6843 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Spiewak Trust to Bruce Kowert

$650,000; 4916 Seeley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Erik A Hembre to Derek Schou

$640,000; 4703 Highland Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Alan J Kadon to Adam J Schuhmacher

$590,000; 4941 Northcott Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gabrielle M Pastiak to Thomas Kolzow

$535,000; 412 Bunning Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Philip Knapp to Deanna Mufti Balois

$484,000; 834 Sheridan Place, Downers Grove; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Charles M Galas to Adam Goodell

$465,000; 945 Burlington Ave Unit 403, Downers Grove; Sold on June 30, 2023, by David W Leets to Theodore D Maas

$465,000; 1249 Grace Court, Downers Grove; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Fred J Huebner III to Michael Weidner

$455,000; 6091 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Justin M Mcconkey to Rich R Zizek

$435,000; 1113 86th St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 5, 2023, by John Coconato to Zachary Zeppo

$385,000; 203 Foxfire Court, Downers Grove; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Oconnor Trust to Michael K Gladkowski

$366,500; 7061 Foster Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Frances E Mampreian to Maximillian R Ruskauff

$360,000; 6906 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Randy Cotter to Ronald Joseph J Rebollido

$315,000; 5423 Brookbank Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Oko Builders LLC to Christopher Vance Ward

$277,000; 930 Curtiss St Unit 104, Downers Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Sharon Ann Schultz to Anthony A Scinto

$200,000; 5400 Walnut Ave Unit 701, Downers Grove; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Mary L Williams to Eric Meers Berg

$199,000; 500 Redondo Dr Unit 211, Downers Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Joseph Bradford to Barbara K Kronkow

$193,000; 7383 Grand Ave Unit 103, Downers Grove; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Kraja Management LLC to Nataliya Bonkovska

$175,000; 2419 Ogden Ave Unit 4, Downers Grove; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Custom Corp to Clairissa Finnigan

$170,000; 8025 Woodglen Ln Unit 106, Downers Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jennifer L Splavec to Tamara R Kohout

$139,000; 17 Tower Ct Unit 18, Downers Grove; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Stacy Irene Swimmer to Latofat Shodieva

Elmhurst

$749,000; 197 S Grace Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Gary Miszkowicz to Joseph Quille

$735,000; 745 S Stuart Court, Elmhurst; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Dirmish Trust to Ryan Bradley

$703,000; 848 S Mitchell Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Castle Trust to Allie Katherine Beckstrom

$701,000; 399 N Shady Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Nathan Smahon to Brett Neumann

$700,000; 380 E May St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Thomas A Macchione to Dimitrios Zogratos

$651,000; 234 E Niagara Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Knof Trust to Michael F Traut

$595,000; 404 S York St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Riata Group Inc to Austin Huff

$540,000; 802 S Mitchell Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jr Holding Group LLC to Brian Wacht

$530,000; 347 N Larch Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Daniel J Leipert to Joseph Mau

$512,000; 407 E Huntington Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Christopher Quinn to John T Rooney

$497,500; 414 E Schiller St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Jessica K King to Yoav Y Saada

$495,000; 243 E Columbia Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Nicole Brubaker

$465,000; 523 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Alberto Nolazco to Bridget Simkowski

$420,000; 223 S Oakland Grv, Elmhurst; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Catherine M Baldasty to Randie R Molina

$385,000; 966 S Hillcrest Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Damolaris Trust to Jeffrey G Lahey

$365,000; 768 S Kent Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Virginia C Evely to Jj Doherty Builders

$350,000; 546 N Emroy Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Hilgart Trust to Luke Witteveen

$350,000; 300 N Highview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Stephanie A Van Patten

$345,000; 478 W Alma St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Stephen C Bervid to Angel Morales Baez

$338,000; 6 Maple Tree Court, Elmhurst; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Luis Santiago

$270,000; 510 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Alwin Shikkore

Glen Ellyn

$660,000; 580 Prairie Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Scott H Hindsley to Nicholas D Linahon

$625,000; 648 Turner Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 13, 2023, by John S Glaser to Maura C Murphy

$607,000; 22W364 Mccarron Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Herlien Trust to Karl Huether

$595,000; 259 Hillside Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Patrick R Molloy to Hendrik J Kieft

$480,000; 22W431 Teakwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Olson Trust to Melissa Paul

$450,000; 215 Mccreey Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Benjamin Matthew Popovich to Michael Amato

$443,500; 81 Tanglewood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Donald Stewart to Judith Farruggia

$419,000; 2S758 Lakeside Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mine Van Der Merwe to Todd M Powers

$395,500; 87 Grove Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Edward J Heil to Karen Mosher

$375,000; 22W560 Arbor Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Terry J Davis to David Hubinek

$370,000; 521 Maple St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Paul R Wieczorek to Mary Ellen Swims

$350,000; 136 Geneva Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 30, 2023, by H Alfred Hurst to Adnan Ashraf

$272,000; 248 Anthony St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Naveen Bindra to Jorge Guzman

$210,000; 411 Ramblewood Dr Unit A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Hung Q Pham to Brittany J Bostedt

$201,000; 310 Greenbriar Rd Unit 1D, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Elizabeth J Stramaglia to Alex Baciu

$200,000; 367 Sandhurst Cir Unit 6, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lorrie Schmit Stahl to Shpendi Memushi

$185,000; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 2L, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Patricia A Sczygiel to Maxwell Paul Steiner

$170,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 210A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jessica Cimaroli to Maria Ahumada

$165,000; 1198 Royal Glen Dr Unit 120E, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Mala Rao to Afreen Salma Khan

$157,000; 470 Raintree Ct Unit 1L, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Kathy Sedivy to Fred Weigandt

$155,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 305A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Lawrence Ho

Glendale Heights

$340,000; 113 Windsor Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jose A Gonzalez Diaz

$330,000; 1627 Schmale Road, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vincent N Carioscia to Enoch Ross

$326,000; 77 W Nevada Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Thomas S Martin Jr to Ahmed Hussaini Syed

$325,000; 435 Polo Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Isabel Perez

$310,000; 64 Bosworth Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Cynthia Zarach

$304,000; 1572 Gerald Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Donald L Comstock to Ryan Fitzpatrick

$303,000; 1139 Shorewood Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Amina Haider to Ying Zhang

$300,000; 2091 Oriole Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Alexis Aleman

$287,000; 1645 Jones St., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael Suski to Antonio Flores

$280,000; 1495 Club Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Majid Syed to Eleanor Dolce

$265,000; 1417 Club Dr Unit C, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Lee Leschinski to Bader Iffath

$247,500; 2237 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Cynthia Zarach to Petar Gogov

$220,000; 736 Dickens Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Richard R Ballinger to Omer Meah

$215,000; 72 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jessica Adamzak to Abdul Kareem Ozair Mohammed

$162,000; 547 Lynn Ct Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Louis C Jenkins Jr

Hinsdale

$707,500; 106 S Quincy St., Hinsdale; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Darius J Horton to Christopher A Cintavey

$380,000; 112 The Lane, Hinsdale; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Daniela J Bartos to Salma Nassar

Itasca

$477,500; 407 E Bryn Mawr Ave., Itasca; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Kevin Cox to Nikola Brankovic

$416,000; 1398 Medinah Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Strata Investments LLC

$411,000; 21W315 Tee Lane, Itasca; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Colella Trust to Louis Dean Ciampi

$337,000; 315 E Theodore Lane, Itasca; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Waldemar Mazur to Renata Okrzesik

Lisle

$700,000; 2785 Shellingham Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Yiming J Zhou to Xiaolei Hu

$631,000; 1968 Pleasant Hill Lane, Lisle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Jason W Jochum to David J Zemke

$531,000; 2526 Woodcliff Court, Lisle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Dejing Fu to Scott A Bere

$514,000; 588 Hitchcock Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Paul M Korzenecki to Blair A Braud

$485,000; 6409 New Albany Road, Lisle; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Victor H Rendon Trust to James A Gerkin

$480,000; 6286 Lakewood Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Brian M Kime to Jack Frakes

$435,000; 6383 Holly Court, Lisle; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Abhijeet Ahluwalia

$399,000; 4520 Black Partridge Lane, Lisle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by John J La Rock to Kati Fink

$390,000; 821 Division St., Lisle; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Marler Trust to Haley Collins

$390,000; 592 Columbine Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Koules Trust to Megan Rot

$390,000; 560 Inverness Road, Lisle; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Marisa Licari to Maureen N Hutchison

$380,000; 6571 Deerpath Court, Lisle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Steven C Bauer

$375,000; 6063 River Bend Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Valerie A Moavero to Michael S Ruter

$250,000; 1111 Burlington Ave Unit 310, Lisle; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Ancona Trust to Richard Sletten

$220,000; 2711 Wayfaring Ln Unit B, Lisle; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Tom Zappa to Jennifer Bliss

$220,000; 1811 Four Lakes Ave Unit 2B, Lisle; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert Vazquez to Vincenzo Camastra

$210,000; 4731 Saint Joseph Creek Rd Unit 5I, Lisle; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Adam L Zink to Chung Yi Lee

$205,000; 5511 Lakeside Dr Unit 2F, Lisle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Robert A H Larson to Jeremy Johnson

$197,000; 5810 Oakwood Dr Unit 2A, Lisle; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Kunzan Fatima to Benjamin Gerst

$195,000; 1605 Maple Ter Unit 2A, Lisle; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jesus A Trevino to Corey Jacob Robbins

$180,000; 2301 Beau Monde Ln Unit 301, Lisle; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mohammed Farooqui to Sherif Dawood

$175,000; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 3E, Lisle; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Kathleen Srejma to Saraan M Sowa

$120,000; 5810 Oakwood Dr Unit 1J, Lisle; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Donald E Baxter to Alyssa Meythaler

Lombard

$680,000; 425 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Daniel G Stalun to James Elliott Nettleton

$610,000; 539 Cedar Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Timothy P Hayden to Benjamin T Kalal

$590,000; 248 W Hickory Road, Lombard; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Edward Mendralla to Ryan A Davies

$535,000; 125 S Stewart Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Paul R Bojan to Brian Hampton

$527,500; 140 W 17th Place, Lombard; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Donald J Janssen to Sarah Ahmed

$450,000; 148 E Windsor Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Darine E Alstott to Kara A Hoots

$430,000; 2S101 Colonial Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Vincent Trust to Imran Aziz

$395,000; 410 W Windsor Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Benjamin Ashworth to Braxton V Gagnon

$393,500; 516 S School St., Lombard; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Elizabeth Joy Stramaglia

$392,000; 238 W Washington Blvd., Lombard; Sold on June 29, 2023, by George William Arnold to Donald Stewart

$390,000; 112 N Broadview Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Hauspal LLC to Marsha Swetin

$385,000; 1054 Foxworth Blvd., Lombard; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Bryan Widerski to Najam Siddiqui

$380,000; 520 S Martha St., Lombard; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Maureen L Lueder to Charles Kay

$360,000; 715 Liberty Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Patricia A Hillman to Jeanine Elizabeth Campa

$360,000; 624 N Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Debra A Huml to Jose Lerma

$337,000; 243 Gazebo Ln Unit 337, Lombard; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tina Kosovac to Cuong Viet Hoang

$330,000; 32 S Lodge Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Corsini Trust to Jason D Williams

$326,000; 544 S Park Road, Lombard; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Rachel L Campbell to Austin C Fite

$325,000; 439 N Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Joseph L Mcgee to Zia Hashmi

$310,000; 590 W Harrison Road, Lombard; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Daniel L Glaza to Robert Dematteo

$300,000; 726 S Finley Road, Lombard; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Brian Hampton to Christian R Cortez

$300,000; 2230 S Lincoln St Unit 318, Lombard; Sold on July 12, 2023, by King Trust to Phyllis Devito Bork

$299,000; 135 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Alfred Lako to Mahmood Bhaimia

$285,000; 570 S Edson Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Alida Cline to James T Tauber

$275,000; 947 Creekside Court, Lombard; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Mary C Mccarthy to Mohammad Giyasuddin

$266,000; 25 W Graham Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Scott Beyer to Twan Sims

$250,000; 2211 S Stewart Ave Unit 5A, Lombard; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Adnan Dayoub to Maheen Soleymani

$247,500; 10 E Grove St., Lombard; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Kerry Symanski

$205,000; 141 E Janata Blvd Unit 3B, Lombard; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Arlu Properties Inc to Daniella Radunovic

$205,000; 119 W Ash St Unit D, Lombard; Sold on July 7, 2023, by James F Milloy to Nathan Medina

$196,000; 132 S Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Michael S Ortiz to Andrew C Dryden

$176,000; 1520 S Fairfield Ave Unit 22B, Lombard; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Julia Mazur to Kelly E Doman

$170,000; 1 S Lincoln Ave Unit 208, Lombard; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Penny L Bleffer Riding to Nick E Penesis

$155,000; 47 Orchard Terrace, Lombard; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Dale A Pitts Sr to Mccd Holdings LLC

$135,000; 1311 S Finley Rd Unit 308, Lombard; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Arielle Justine Gonzalez to Ross Pinglot

Medinah

$575,000; 22W041 Foster Ave., Medinah; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Tim B Dempsey to Nicholas A Ruggeiero

Naperville

$800,000; 3032 Forest Creek Court, Naperville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Srinivasa R Bonthu to Shravan Kumar Peddi

$775,000; 5S527 Arlington Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Nicholas J Gronkiewicz to Andries Boone

$761,000; 2572 Bangert Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Chet M Hartsock to Steven Murawski

$760,000; 1112 Saratoga Court, Naperville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Philip A Ciesiulka to Amita Ghanekar

$740,000; 924 Burgess Hill Road, Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Elizabeth M Wozniak to Thomas Gkotse

$725,000; 5807 Rosinweed Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Paul E Payne to Jeffrey William Louis

$714,000; 2632 Sweetbroom Road, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Yubo Jiao to Mark Cobalt

$705,000; 2127 Sisters Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Richard T Kerndt to Shahbaz S Hashmi

$704,500; 1025 Forest View Court, Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Murray Trust to Kimberly Nethercot

$701,000; 1208 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Timothy A King

$680,000; 511 Rock Spring Court, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Zheng Cliff Wu to Hyun Ju Kwag

$677,500; 1236 Yorkshire Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Daniel R Given to Dayakar Thoddu Chandrasekaran

$660,000; 1291 Stonebriar Court, Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Timothy S Donnell to Mary C Oros

$650,000; 1211 Hunter Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Byung E Kim to Sulaiman Farooqui

$640,500; 1175 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Yusuf Vallibhai Patel

$635,000; 728 Thornapple Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Richard C Gruber to Andrew Womeldorf

$630,000; 224 Winslow Court, Naperville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Anthony P Piucci to Amanda J Dettloff

$620,000; 146 Kingsbridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Kirkegaard Trust to Thomas Rehak

$615,000; 4119 Kingshill Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Steven Swartz to Sean Duce

$610,000; 3908 Parador Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by John R Rosewell to Christopher Thomas Sica

$610,000; 2743 Stockton Road, Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Eliezer Chuta Mateo to Smitha Beena Mohan Babu

$610,000; 210 Devon Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Jay Eugene Bardi to Jairo R Miranda

$609,000; 415 River Bluff Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Judith A Wivell to Kevin Wayne Buoy

$595,900; 2684 Avondale Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Robert M Hays to Michael J Buzenius

$595,000; 1217 Clyde Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Raymond C Goblet to Jacob J Himmelman

$590,000; 1672 Apache Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael A Youakim to Darius Lisowski

$587,500; 2104 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nikesh Lath

$586,000; 1911 Skylane Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Saikrishna Jayaraman to Gaurav Kakkar

$580,000; 1616 Kenyon Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Quinn Trust to Leah D Setzen

$579,102; 5304 Sand Lily Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Daniel R Wisinski to Bhavesh B Jain

$565,000; 2413 Wendover Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Krzemienski Trust to Tyler Sullivan

$555,000; 437 Buckeye Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by 2525 Spruce Street LLC to Michael E Smith

$536,000; 936 N Loomis St., Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by David Bettini to Samantha L Mullins

$531,500; 2108 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Aashna Taneja

$525,000; 1848 Vassar Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Chris E Nelson to Peyton J Mcdermott

$520,000; 946 Coletta Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Bradley Scott Ahrens to Michael J Mlady

$505,000; 1528 Aberdeen Ct Unit 29, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Pramod Aggarwal to Vonda Smith

$500,000; 933 Paisley Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Deepak Mehta to Anal Hitesh Dave

$490,000; 3412 Interlochen Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Zhengchun Liu to Peter A Deangelis

$485,000; 25W071 Cape Road, Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Lawrence W Zurawski to Roberto Corona

$467,000; 117 E 12th Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Morrison Joint Trust to Jerrod Campbell

$463,000; 1213 Catalpa Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Betty A Menne to Mike Byrne

$453,000; 1388 W Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Yadong Ji to Wade M Urig

$451,000; 313 Tupelo Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Patterson Trust to Daniel Velkovich

$448,000; 2312 Sedgwick Court, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tarun Kochhar to Shree Prashant

$441,500; 1236 Hercules Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Gray Trust to Cobb Properties LLC

$438,000; 25W042 Malibu Court, Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Matthew Phillips to Trevor Brey

$425,000; 2863 Bond Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Reincke Trust to Scott Lawlor

$425,000; 236 E 4th Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Quick Trust to John Meibos

$420,000; 24W440 Burlington Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Donna Twoomey to Molex Real Estate Holdings LLC

$415,000; 2903 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Pawel K Krol to Jenny Lao

$400,000; 5S753 Sierra Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Jonathan J Mulvey to Kathleen Castellanos

$400,000; 24W780 Oriole Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Heidi L Voss to Jessica L Briel

$385,000; 6S050 Park Meadow Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert F Keegan to Raymond Koenig

$385,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 205, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Shamburek Trust to William J Sullivan

$385,000; 2301 Weatherford Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Marcus E Wozniak to Feng Wen

$375,000; 7S338 Plainfield, Naperville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Bernard F Arbogast Jr to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$375,000; 230 E 4th Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tellingen Trust to John Meibos

$360,000; 825 Havenshire Road, Naperville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Rosemary Bakken to Ann E Mcconachie

$340,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 110, Naperville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Ann Marie Martin to Monisha Kalra

$335,000; 2760 Sheridan Court, Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vishwas Hebbur Venkata Subba Rao to Dheerajkumar Mohan Patil

$325,000; 1042 N Main St., Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert N Moylan to Alcira Borras

$323,000; 30W637 Fairway Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Spindel Trust to James M Dever

$320,000; 4S775 Pinehurst Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by David J Fencl to Gengaraj Soundrapandian

$306,000; 1957 Golden Gate Ln Unit 341, Naperville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Christina L Roberts to Albert Yulee Chen

$303,500; 2812 Powell Court, Naperville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Wertheimer Trust to Lindsey Williams

$292,000; 1116 Estes Court, Naperville; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Michael S Kusek to Alibek Mustambayev

$289,000; 4036 Alfalfa Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Oak Hill Development Llc to Mandeep S Saluja

$285,000; 2727 Cripple Creek Court, Naperville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Alicja Dillon to Mehwish Javed

$280,000; 1218 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Mary Kay Kujawa to Sean Stiely

$275,000; 2538 Carrolwood Road, Naperville; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Khatau Properties LLC to Sushma Nagabhairava

$255,000; 2406 Golf Ridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Keith W Moeler to Marie C Pierre

$250,000; 2160 Horncastle Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Hamid Trust to Shah Alam

$235,000; 2141 Fulham Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Susan R Beauchamp to Mohammed Mudasser Khan

$220,000; 1049 W Ogden Ave Unit 306, Naperville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Mario Carrillo to Nancy A Munsterman

$215,000; 1104 N Mill St Unit 2-204, Naperville; Sold on July 17, 2023, by George Schwertfeger to Michael J Rodriguez

$180,000; 31 Foxcroft Rd Unit 107, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by John L Hutchinson to Anthony R Quinn

$160,500; 238 E Bailey Rd Unit H, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Mary Ella Kenefake to V W V LLC

Oak Brook

$752,000; 45 Bradford Lane, Oak Brook; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Four Jk Properties LLC 45 Brad to Baiyun Gong

$560,000; 3 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit D101, Oak Brook; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Monaco Trust to Scott E Bretl

$393,000; 2S649 Avenue Normandy E, Oak Brook; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Betty N Marin to Maria Vangel

$385,000; 2 Meadowood Drive, Oak Brook; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Sean Timothy Stephens to Romeo Warda

$142,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 4D, Oak Brook; Sold on June 30, 2023, by George J Karabelas to Donald G Egan

Oakbrook Terrace

$437,000; 1715 Astor Ave Unit 1715, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Pirzada Trust to Douglas R Maxwell

$325,000; 17W331 Halsey Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Jozef Janas Sr to Joseph Herman

$285,000; 1S526 Nimitz Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Adrian Gonzalez

Roselle

$603,000; 610 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Gpatrick Homes LLC to Nicholas E Hoepfner

$455,000; 334 Ambleside Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Robert Winkler to Jaroslaw Liszka

$420,000; 316 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Nnanyelu Tobechukwu Oguejiofor

$386,000; 406 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Viktor Chernysh to Robert N Howe

$315,000; 633 White Oak Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Clemente Vazquez Nava

$285,000; 811 Shawnee Trail, Roselle; Sold on June 16, 2023, by Vithalani Inc to Alejandra Contreas Lucio

$257,000; 559 Westminster Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Illinois Ave LLC to Jean Lindor Jr

$180,000; 524 E Devon Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Paul C Ward to Viktor Ivasyuk

Villa Park

$639,000; 1043 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Giovanni Cacucciolo to Matthew L Cinatl

$340,000; 826 S Euclid Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Todd R Mills

$329,000; 5 W Madison St., Villa Park; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Pamela A Schwartz to Ryan Michael Adelsdorf Nudd

$325,000; 630 E Van Buren St., Villa Park; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Matthew J Arhontas to Richard Anthony Serio

$316,000; 717 S Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Behegan Trust to Nick S Giurini

$280,000; 260 E Kenilworth Ave Unit 2, Villa Park; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Lori Manby to Ariana Dvornik

$275,000; 733 S Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Dawn L Reinke to Jeremy Reinke

$250,000; 606 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Anh Dao

$245,000; 220 N Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Faraz Ahmed to Joshua Michael Lacour

$206,500; 18W149 Kirkland Lane, Villa Park; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Janusz Kozera to Eric S Straple

$200,000; 905 W North Ave Unit F, Villa Park; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Chase Management Associates In to Farha Siddiqui

$169,000; 18W100 Kirkland Lane, Villa Park; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Syed Ahmed to Shuja Uddin

$120,000; 1235 S Ardmore, Villa Park; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Pak Realty LLC to Syed Giasuddin Hasan

Warrenville

$538,500; 3S572 Melcher Ave., Warrenville; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Burke Trust to Pamela Martin

$401,500; 2S110 Waltham Court, Warrenville; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Elmwood Hinsdell Properties In to Lisa Woods

$349,000; 2S641 Harvard Drive, Warrenville; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Surmac Builders LLC to Konstantin Dzianisovich Mikalayenia

$255,000; 2S737 Grove Lane, Warrenville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Chritopher M Brooks to Olivia Deluca

$239,000; 29W547 Winchester Cir S Unit 1, Warrenville; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Cody Gregory to Oriana Pina Cristiani

$236,000; 3S623 Virginia Ave., Warrenville; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Gjm Trust to Stephanie Keller

$228,000; 29W471 Emerald Green Dr Unit 27-E, Warrenville; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Constance I Breckel to Karen V Newsome Knowlton

$225,000; 29W600 Winchester Cir N Unit 3, Warrenville; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Stephen Lyczak to Thomas Vernon Dietzel

Wayne

$760,000; 5N601 Chambellan Lane, Wayne; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Thomas Sum to Justin Kosirog

$750,000; 5N538 Chambellan Lane, Wayne; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Joseph Dargento to Maria Vanessa Engstrom

West Chicago

$700,000; 3N460 Shagbark Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Thomas C Niketopoulos to Keith Cronce

$655,000; 789 Pioneer Court, West Chicago; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Tina L Perkins to Peter Froehlich

$575,000; 2349 Kidwell Drive, West Chicago; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Do H Rhee to Thomas Jelonek

$515,000; 805 Grove Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert J Cornman to James Pahlmann

$501,000; 910 Dunham Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jason R Popovich to Richard F Wagner

$490,000; 3N325 Timberline Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Koltz Trust to Travis Hinze

$360,000; 4N305 Wiant Road, West Chicago; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Sam A Marsala to Ryan A Northcutt

$330,500; 1033 Elizabeth St., West Chicago; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Jose G Huerta to Eduardo Lopez Perez

$330,000; 4N211 Kaelin Road, West Chicago; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Carl Findlay Elmer to Ajay Chavda

$275,000; 312 E Pomeroy St., West Chicago; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Greco Enterprises Inc to S & M Properties Group

$220,000; 3N735 Norris Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jose Jesus Valdez to Hugo I Perez

$210,000; 28W427 Donald Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Irene Bacogiannis to Wendmu H Zelke

$140,000; 400 Ridgeland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Daniel F Leonard Sr to Jose Rivera Caballero

Westmont

$725,000; 817 Shannon Lake Court, Westmont; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Ahmad Al Hindi to Ajo John

$550,000; 200 N Warwick Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Janice M Zink 2007 Trust to Katy Parr

$430,000; 566 Revere Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Keeley 2014 Trust to Lauren Mcfarland

$390,000; 116 W Traube Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Amy Seratt to Stephen P Reh

$375,000; 1117 Buttonwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Donald G Egan to Amanda Jastrevski

$359,000; 116 S Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Tim Soltys to Andrew Blair Diruzza

$327,500; 129 Carlisle Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Binay Chhuria to Frank M Magana

$289,000; 110 N Linden Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Mullarkey Trust to Brittany Zablocki

$275,000; 504 S Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Davila Trust to Javier Garcia Garcia

$269,500; 124 W 67th St., Westmont; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Lucinda M Pacific to Sergiy Smiyan

$263,000; 4003 N Lincoln St., Westmont; Sold on July 7, 2023, by James P Skawski to Phong Tran

$255,000; 325 Memory Ln Unit 2, Westmont; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Kevin J Lucas to Franklin K Huang

$250,000; 305 S Adams St., Westmont; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Cecilija Rasimas to Isaac Soriano Ramirez

$240,000; 710 W 63rd St Unit 101, Westmont; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Virginia L Silk to Amal Karim Khamisi

$214,500; 1311 Williamsport Dr Unit 21 1, Westmont; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Larry Wollman to Lauren Walz

$208,000; 35 S Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Gordon H Hackman to Vanessa Pantaleon

$175,000; 705 Megan Court, Westmont; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Howard L Beauchamp Trust to Louis Tufano

$100,000; 18W155 63rd St Unit 207B, Westmont; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Kevin Breidenbach to Hristina Velkovska Popovski

Wheaton

$728,000; 1805 Woodlawn St., Wheaton; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Derek G Barella to Robert W Lasater

$675,000; 821 N Carlton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Marilyn C Spradley to Jay L Frye

$670,000; 26W054 Jerome Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Sarah A Griffin to Michael C Huynh

$670,000; 1526 Haverhill Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Antuna Trust to Lee R Pottker

$570,000; 0N757 Barry Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Andrzej M Miodynski to Kenneth Hass

$545,000; 1923 E Indiana St., Wheaton; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Eroll Alitovski to Andrzej Waclaw

$490,000; 1390 Langford Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Mazliach Trust to Jason M Cochran

$485,000; 2225 Appleby Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Brad E Muska to Behnaz Majidi Mashadi

$440,000; 1911 Jessica Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Laura Eversole to Antonina Taylor

$425,000; 537 Alchester Drive, Wheaton; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Howell Longsworth to Angela H Newsham

$420,000; 810 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Stephen J Spensley to Nicholas Kelter

$382,000; 225 E Hawthorne Blvd., Wheaton; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Brown Trust to Theresa A Turner

$375,000; 1830 Shetland Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Thomas C Prexler to Steven Sladek

$370,000; 503 S Williston St., Wheaton; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Mark Allen Henry to Chris Struck

$370,000; 201 N Erie St., Wheaton; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Nadja James to Andrew L Eickholt

$335,000; 1641 Leytonstone Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Ann Abel to Julie Anne Fuller

$335,000; 1101 N President St., Wheaton; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Mark Bushhouse to John W Torppey

$320,000; 627 W Wesley St., Wheaton; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Daniel J Huttenlock to Jeremiah J Yi

$320,000; 607 S Wheaton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Philip Adair to Alex Wisner

$300,000; 1135 Webster Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Margaret J Cannon to Jeffery Schmela

$300,000; 1067 Wigtown Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Schmidt Trust to Marie Rotheimer

$290,000; 1223 Exeter Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Adil Aslam

$250,000; 1555 S Blanchard St., Wheaton; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Baerwolf Trust to Gena Baerwolf

$242,500; 1105 Rhodes Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Deluca Trust to Vinh Pham

$235,000; 1605 Thames Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Amy Olenz to Randy M Olenz

$225,000; 1615 N President St., Wheaton; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Cameron D Geweniger to Andrew F Testa Jr

$220,000; 1387 Woodcutter Ln Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Allison Daniel to Aksana Norka

$200,000; 1375 Woodcutter Ln Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Amanda M Mueller to Marissa Carlson

$188,500; 1605 Woodcutter Ln Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Ann C Hansen to Daniel Joshua Brondyke

Willowbrook

$750,000; 125 Somerset Road, Willowbrook; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Fe Erlinda Lopez to Zahra Deen

$680,000; 364 65th St., Willowbrook; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Roman Leja to Lara Leigh Dennis

$390,000; 8017 Tennessee Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Daniel E Murphy to Joseph H Melody

$366,500; 10S312 Hampshire Ln E Unit E, Willowbrook; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Robert Melnyk to Robert Hanson

$349,500; 611 67th Place, Willowbrook; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Mate Trust to Michael Freed

$285,000; 6624 S Richmond Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Skumbre Property Management In to Maria G Saenz

$265,000; 6223 Lakepark Ln Unit D, Willowbrook; Sold on July 7, 2023, by Habib Habib to Raymond Ruiz

$250,000; 732 68th St., Willowbrook; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Debra Ambrose to Vaidas Taucius

$165,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1106, Willowbrook; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Michael M Sullivan to Gabriel D Varela Catherine

$140,000; 3A Kingery Quarter Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Dobre Janev to Maria Brittany Alvarez

$135,000; 16W525 Lake Dr Unit 203A, Willowbrook; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Anuradha Goyal to Florin Adrian Morozan

$122,000; 5 Kingery Quarter Unit 204, Willowbrook; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Joiel Quick to Aniesa Salazar

Winfield

$704,500; 28W540 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rodney D Irey

$630,000; 28W130 Garys Mill Road, Winfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Juan A Chavez Larios to Saul Meraz

$579,000; 28W616 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Susan M Gross

$530,000; 1N116 Siefert Court, Winfield; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Phillip Staden to Mark A Wooldridge Jr

$520,000; 27W256 Carrel St., Winfield; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Melissa Willard to John Antuna

$519,000; 28W516 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Russell R Kozerski

$438,000; 1N095 Tamarack Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Ryan Michel to John Gingerich

$407,000; 1N061 Mission Court, Winfield; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Bonnie J Marr to Waheed Ahmed

$400,000; 0N058 Robbins St., Winfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Arturo Medina to Mike Cherry

$343,000; 26W510 Knoll Court, Winfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Laura Petramale to Alyssa Bootsma

$333,000; 27W060 Evelyn Ave., Winfield; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Steven P Kosusnik to Frederick J Muellner

$293,000; 27W014 Evelyn Ave., Winfield; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Frances Henry to Hau S Khup

$250,000; 27W178 Emerson Court, Winfield; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jacob A Hertzmann to Elena Ramos

$238,000; 27W681 Grasmere Dr Unit 1802, Winfield; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Keith C Matthews to Phuc Pham

$235,000; 27W513 Manchester Road, Winfield; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Herbert Guck to Lynne Ross

Wood Dale

$690,000; 152 Timber Court, Wood Dale; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Vontez D Ferguson to Milena Mitic

$635,000; 350 Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on July 11, 2023, by Vitaly Kostyuk to Thomas Connelly

$595,000; 514 N Cedar Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Armando Martinez to Austin M Smiley

$500,500; 339 Hackberry Court, Wood Dale; Sold on July 6, 2023, by Christian Abrazaldo to Mark Christopher Warren

$350,000; 267 Lincoln Court, Wood Dale; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Kucharczyk Trust to Leonard Goduto

$255,000; 285 Dalewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Schiller Trust to Tracy A Buczko

$245,000; 266 Montgomery Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Robert N Howe to Ayoub Ifkerne

Woodridge

$575,000; 1279 Golf View Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Uhlir Joint Trust to Akeem Hunter

$495,000; 8050 Chesterton Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 5, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Ayyaz Hussain Siddiqui

$478,500; 2550 Huntleigh Lane, Woodridge; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Seon Kyung Choi to Samer Shaltoni

$446,000; 2632 Zurich Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Fisher Trust to Kathleen Hertz

$415,000; 3011 Scenicwood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Jennifer L Meszaros to Peter Anthony Torres

$393,000; 2908 Northcreek Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 5, 2023, by William J Zimmerman to Stefin Matthew

$355,000; 8107 Leawood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Rocco Zucchero to Thomas Ginsbach

$351,000; 2316 Apache Lane, Woodridge; Sold on June 30, 2023, by James G Patacsil to Juanid Zafar

$349,500; 2717 Zurich Lane, Woodridge; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Adam R Liska to Steven Mischka

$330,000; 7404 Chestnut Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 11, 2023, by John E Hoyt to Kelli Kubal

$320,000; 5924 Ridgeway Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Joan L Griffith to Mark J Heiman

$310,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 1212, Woodridge; Sold on June 30, 2023, by Formento Trust to Valerie A Moavero

$285,000; 6934 Glenn Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Stahulak Trust to Three Musketeers Properties LLC

$237,500; 1 Woodsorrel Place, Woodridge; Sold on July 3, 2023, by Megan Michelle Benton to Audrey Minor

$220,000; 7050 Newport Dr Unit 101, Woodridge; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Carol A Murray to Lynda Morgan

$210,000; 7030 Rhodes Ct Unit 5 101, Woodridge; Sold on July 10, 2023, by Joan M Wagner to Ann Rodgers

$152,000; 2214 Country Club Dr Unit 26, Woodridge; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Woodland Management LLC to Kal Dev Group LLC

$150,000; 2214 Country Club Dr Unit 13, Woodridge; Sold on June 29, 2023, by Tejash Patel to Kal Development Group LLC

$125,000; 2811 Hobson Rd Unit 5, Woodridge; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Donald A Fundukian to Rory Condon

