Boil order for 21 homes in Buffalo Grove lifted

A precautionary boil order enacted for 21 homes on Westchester Drive in Buffalo Grove has been lifted, according to the village.

The order was issued Wednesday after a water main break, which has since been repaired.

Water was tested following the repair, the village said, and the affected residents were notified that the order was lifted.