Boil order for 21 homes in Buffalo Grove lifted
Updated 8/17/2023 7:57 PM
A precautionary boil order enacted for 21 homes on Westchester Drive in Buffalo Grove has been lifted, according to the village.
The order was issued Wednesday after a water main break, which has since been repaired.
Water was tested following the repair, the village said, and the affected residents were notified that the order was lifted.
