Another one bites the dust: Carpentersville fire chief is out 5 months after police chief

John-Paul Schilling is out as Carpentersville fire chief, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to a brief statement, Schilling resigned. He was hired as fire chief in June 2016.

"The village thanks him for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors," a three-sentence statement from Village Manager John O'Sullivan reads.

He declined further comment about the resignation, referring back to his statement.

Battalion Chief Rick Nieves has assumed the role of interim chief.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," said Nieves, a 25-year department veteran, the last three years as battalion chief. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to step up and lead the organization for now."

Nieves declined to comment on Schilling's resignation.

Schilling is the village's second top public safety official to resign this year. In March, Police Chief Patrick Hoey was replaced by Deputy Chief Todd Shaver.

At the time, O'Sullivan said the village was "moving in a different direction" and thanked Hoey for his service and wished him well.

O'Sullivan, a former village trustee, was named village manager in February. He replaced Eric Johnson, who resigned to take a new job.

O'Sullivan, who served on the village board for six years, declined to comment on the resignations of top officials.

He said Schilling's resignation did not involve any severance package. He added the village hopes to have a new chief named as soon as possible,

According to O'Sullivan, Village President John Skillman, who is a former Carpentersville fire chief, is "already using his contacts" to help with the search.

Skillman and Trustee John Malone declined to comment about Schilling's resignation, referring to the village's statement.

Trustees Humberto Garcia, Brenda Sandoval, Denise Richardson, Dickie Abbott and Jack Frost did not immediately respond to emails or text messages seeking comment.

Schilling could not be reached for comment.