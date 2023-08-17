9-year-old bicyclist remains hospitalized after Aurora crash

A 9-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Aurora on Wednesday remained hospitalized Thursday, authorities said.

Aurora police were called to the accident scene around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was traveling southbound on Kautz Road when she was hit by a Chevy truck driving westbound on East New York Street, authorities said.

The girl was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The girl appeared to have been riding her bicycle alone, said Jay Leonardi, a public information officer with the Aurora Police Department.

He added that the driver of the truck and others stopped to come to the girl's aid.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the Aurora Police Department's traffic division at (630) 256-5330.