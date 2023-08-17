17-year-old boy charged with driving stolen car at 132 mph

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fleeing Villa Park police at speeds of up to 132 mph.

The DuPage County state's attorney's office announced Thursday that the boy, from Maywood, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Authorities allege that at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday, Villa Park police saw a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that was reported stolen in Chicago on southbound Route 83 near Lake Street. Police chased it on North Avenue to I-355. The pursuit went to Schaumburg, back to Villa Park, and ended in Elmhurst when the Genesis crashed into a parked car in the 500 block of Vallette Street.

The juvenile is being detained until his next court appearance, which is Sept. 15.