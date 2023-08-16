Two residents to join North Barrington commissions

North Barrington trustees will gather Wednesday to appoint local residents to a pair of commissions that advise the village board.

Steve Kahn is set to be appointed to the environmental and health commission.

Jim Zakos has been nominated to join the plan commission.

The board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 111 Old Barrington Road.

A livestream of the meeting will be available online at tinyurl.com/ynsype4j.