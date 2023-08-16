St. Charles East Saints Family Fun Fest kicks off season Saturday
Updated 8/16/2023 11:36 AM
Saints Family Fun Fest will kick off the fall sports season from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Charles East High School, 1020 Dunham Road.
This free event for St. Charles East students, families, and the entire community will feature kids games, a bounce house, a dunk tank, sports scrimmages, future Saints photo ops, concessions, spirit wear sales, a basket raffle and more.
An alumni soccer game will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. A Basketball Hot Shot Contest will be noon to 2 p.m.
Basket raffles are being created by each sports teams. Sales will be online this year at saints2023.basketraffle.org. Sales will begin Aug. 17 and winners will be drawn at the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 2.
