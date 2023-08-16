Mother, baby hurt after substance is sprayed into crowd during fight in Palatine

A woman was hurt during a fight in Palatine when someone sprayed pepper spray or mace into a crowd that included a mother and baby, police said.

Palatine officers arrived at the 700 block of East Rand Grove Lane at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday after receiving word of a fight in progress.

Officers learned that someone had used pepper spray or mace during the altercation, which affected several people including the mother and her baby.

Both the mother and baby were evaluated by Palatine paramedics but were not taken to the hospital.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital with injuries and was released later that night.

A juvenile suspect was taken to Palatine police headquarters for questioning but was later released without charges.

Palatine police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact to call (847) 359-9000.