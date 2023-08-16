Images: Administrators and teachers welcome students back to school
A look at first day of classes for students in Carol Stream, Des Plaines, Geneva, Warrenville, Batavia, Arlington Heights and St. Charles.
New superintendent Suzanne Johnson, back to camera, gets a hug from Spring Trail Elementary School Principal Noelle Dupuis, right, during the first day of school Tuesday August 15, 2023 in Carol Stream. talks with U-46 school board President Sue Kerr is seen in the background.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Science Teacher Nate Hassman speaks to his class during the first day of school for all Maine West students on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Des Plaines.
Courtesy of Maine Township H.S. District 207
Fine Arts Teacher Bernie Gerstmayr talks to his band class on the first day of school for all Maine West students on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Des Plaines.
Courtesy of Maine Township H.S. District 207
Louise White Elementary School Principal Kevin Skomer assists students as they ring the school bell on the first day of school in Batavia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Louise White Elementary School students sit outside as they wait to ring to school's bell on the first day of school in Batavia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Fifth-grade teacher Josephine Neely encourages her students as they prepare to ring the school bell on the first day of school at Louise White Elementary in Batavia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Students arrive on the first day of school at Louise White Elementary in Batavia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Kindergarten teacher Somya Bergman greets some of her students on the first day of school at Louise White Elementary in Batavia on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
First day of classes at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 and students were greeting by the Hersey Huskey mascot and new principal Heath McFaul.
Courtesy of District 214
First day of classes at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 and students were greeted by the Hersey Huskie school mascot.
Courtesy of District 214
First day of classes at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 with new Principal Heath McFaul, new Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe and the Hersey Huskie school mascot.
Courtesy of District 214
Cindy Gibson leads her kindergarten class into the building for the first day of school at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Students at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles line up for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Ellen Johnson chats with her daughter, Lorelai, as her son, Ben, 2, looks on as they line up for the first day of school at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Kindergarten teacher Katherine Thompson chats with student Allen O'Brien on the first day of school at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.f
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
Brenda Boyd helps her daughter, Asantewaa Lumemba, 5, with her backpack before her first day of kindergarten at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network
