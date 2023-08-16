IDNR to install EV charging, build solar installation as part of new climate plan

Charging stations like these seen in 2021 at a Florida park could soon start popping up at Illinois state parks. Associated Press

The state Department of Natural Resources has announced climate-centered plans to install electric charging stations in state parks, build a pollinator-friendly solar installation and use more electric vehicles and equipment.

The "blueprint" is designed to help combat climate change and reach state greenhouse gas reduction goals, specifically Illinois' ambition of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050. Organized into five key areas, strategies include utilities and buildings, sustainable site operations, climate-smart natural areas, equity, and learning and engagement.

"IDNR is committed to supporting Gov. Pritzker's goal of making Illinois a leader in fighting climate change," Department Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said in a prepared statement. "Our climate action plan is unique, as it focuses our efforts on internal agency practices that, hopefully, we can model and set examples for others to follow."

The plan also includes goals to establish more pollinator habitats at state sites, reduce potable water use by infrastructure improvements and promote human consumption of locally sourced invasive carp.

"Climate change affects all of us," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "My administration has a great partner in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which embraced these goals and developed its own climate action plan. The efforts outlined in the plan will help us reach the targets we've set for reducing the state's carbon footprint by 2050."

Plans for the solar installation are under way, and a request for proposals will be announced soon, the department said.

To identify potential solar array locations, the department collaborated with the University of Illinois's Smart Energy Design Assistance Center. Sites are screened for potential conflicts with recreational programs, natural areas, flood plains, funding sources used to acquire the land and other factors.

Center representatives sat in on a yearlong series of meetings with an array of department staff -- from wildlife and state parks staff to human resources and capital planning employees -- who volunteered to tackle the climate goals.

"IDNR brought together more than 70 professionals from across our agency to work on these problems and find solutions that benefit the people and the ecology of Illinois," Phelps Finnie said. "We're jumping in with both feet to help the state meet its goals, and we're excited to learn how we can walk this path together."

In mid-September, the center will also host demonstrations of electric equipment like mowers, blowers and chain saws at the department's Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Madison County to help staff and the public learn more about the maintenance tools, which can reduce fuel use and costs while lowering emissions.

The event is free and open to the public.

• Jenny Whidden is a climate change and environment writer working with the Daily Herald through a partnership with Report For America supported by The Nature Conservancy. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see dailyherald.com/rfa.