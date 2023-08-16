How you can talk politics with U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will talk about the issues facing the nation with interested constituents Thursday in Gurnee.

The session is set for 6 p.m. at Viking Middle School, 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat serving Illinois' 10th District, expects to talk about gun-violence prevention, climate change and other topics.

Constituents can RSVP for the event online at schneider.house.gov/events.