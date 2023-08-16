 

How you can talk politics with U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/16/2023 11:36 AM

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will talk about the issues facing the nation with interested constituents Thursday in Gurnee.

The session is set for 6 p.m. at Viking Middle School, 4460 Old Grand Ave.

 

Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat serving Illinois' 10th District, expects to talk about gun-violence prevention, climate change and other topics.

Constituents can RSVP for the event online at schneider.house.gov/events.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 