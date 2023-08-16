Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest returns Sept. 8-10

Hoffman Estates' 17th annual Oktoberfest-themed Platzkonzert Germanfest returns in September with three days of authentic German music, food and beer at the Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway.

The fest is set for 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The Kinderplatz will offer free children's activities from noon to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

A full lineup of music is planned over the three-day fest, and the Hideaway Brew Garden will feature a selection of German craft beer and food options, and commemorative mugs.

Contests will take place throughout the weekend including the beer stein carry, stein hoisting, and costume contests on Saturday, and dachshund races on Sunday.

Parking will be available in the lot east of the venue, off Pratum Avenue, in front of the Tate & Lyle building, 5450 Prairie Stone Parkway. Handicapped parking and shuttle service will be provided. Limited parking will also be available on Prairie Stone Parkway.