Gurnee library to close temporarily for maintenance

The Warren Newport Public Library in Gurnee will close for a few weeks at the end of November for $1.6 million in building work. Daily Herald file photo, 2016

The Warren Newport Public Library will close temporarily in late November for a $1.6 million building maintenance project approved by library trustees Tuesday night.

Officials expect the building to be closed from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13.

The project will include replacing 14 of the building's rooftop air conditioners and redoing much of the ductwork, said Ryan Livergood, library executive director.

Livergood said the project has long been part of the district's capital plan.

"This is a project that has to be done," Livergood said Wednesday. "And it's not as if we could do it and have the building remain open and have it done safely."

Livergood said library officials are working on a plan to continue offering services. He said the plan likely will involve increasing the use of library's bookmobile.

"One of our biggest concerns is continuing to serve (the) community during this time," Livergood said.

He said library officials also plan to schedule staff trainings during the closure.