Boil order in effect for 21 homes in Buffalo Grove due to water main break

A precautionary boil order is in effect for 21 homes on Westchester Drive in Buffalo Grove because of a water main break, according to the village.

A public works crew is on site to repair the break. The precautionary boil order is due to the loss of water pressure.

Water will be tested following the repair, the village said, and the affected residents will receive a direct notice when the boil order is lifted.