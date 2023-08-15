Why signs won't be needed for chicken-license applicants in Mundelein

A proposal to allow Mundelein residents to keep chickens in backyard coops will move forward without a clause requiring them to post signs advertising their plans to have birds at their homes.

The village board on Monday informally struck that provision from the directions it had given Village Administrator Eric Guenther's staff regarding the proposed ordinance.

The board is expected to vote on the chicken proposal Aug. 28.

Under the plan, chickens would only be allowed on single-family properties that are at least 6,000 square feet in size.

Properties up to 7,999 square feet could have two chickens; properties between 8,000 square feet and 9,999 square feet could have up to four chickens; and properties at least 10,000 square feet could have up to six chickens.

Annual licenses costing $100 would be required, and only 20 would be available the first year.

During an initial public discussion last month, officials proposed requiring license applicants to post sign announcing their intent to get chickens.

Mayor Steve Lentz voiced support for that provision Monday. Such signs would alert neighbors about the license request and give them time to express objections, he said.

"More information and transparency is a good thing," Lentz said.

Trustees Tim Wilson and Daniel Juarez supported the proposed clause, too.

"It's ... a good, neighborly thing," Juarez said.

But a majority of trustees disagreed.

Trustee Jenny Ross noted that the village only requires informational signs to be posted when property owners request zoning variances.

"We're setting a precedent here," Ross said.

Trustee Robin Meier agreed, noting that she doesn't have to notify her neighbors about the dogs and birds she has at home.

"It's not really anybody's business what I'm doing (at) my home and what kind of pets I own," she said. "Why are we poking the bear and getting people uptight about something?"

Trustee Kara Lambert called the proposed clause unnecessary. She said neighbors should try to work out any disagreements before asking the government for help.

Des Plaines, Wheeling, Elgin, Lombard and Wauconda are among the communities allowing people to keep chickens in coops at home.