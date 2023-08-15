Three adults, one child hurt in four-vehicle Lake Zurich crash
Updated 8/15/2023 4:29 PM
Three adults and a child were hurt in a four-vehicle crash late Monday night on Route 12 in Lake Zurich.
Police said a cargo van was southbound on Route 12 and had just passed the Miller Road intersection when it drifted into the northbound lanes and struck three northbound vehicles.
The cargo van's driver was transported to a nearby hospital as were the other three who were in the northbound vehicles.
Police said all four suffered injuries not considered life threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No citations have been issued yet.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.