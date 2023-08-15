Three adults, one child hurt in four-vehicle Lake Zurich crash

Three adults and a child were hurt in a four-vehicle crash late Monday night on Route 12 in Lake Zurich.

Police said a cargo van was southbound on Route 12 and had just passed the Miller Road intersection when it drifted into the northbound lanes and struck three northbound vehicles.

The cargo van's driver was transported to a nearby hospital as were the other three who were in the northbound vehicles.

Police said all four suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No citations have been issued yet.