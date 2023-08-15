Search is on for Elgin bank robbery suspect
Updated 8/15/2023 6:58 PM
FBI investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing the PNC Bank at 850 Summit Street in Elgin Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the man entered the bank at around 1:45 p.m., demanded funds from an employee and implied he had a gun.
Authorities described the man as a Black, and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a large build. He wore a plain black baseball hat over long dreadlocks, dark pants, a black T-shirt, yellow construction vest and a black surgical mask over his mouth.
Officials said anyone with information on the man is encouraged to call (312) 421-6700 and by email at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be made anonymously, officials said.
