Search is on for Elgin bank robbery suspect

Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify this man who they say robbed an Elgin bank Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

FBI investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing the PNC Bank at 850 Summit Street in Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the man entered the bank at around 1:45 p.m., demanded funds from an employee and implied he had a gun.

Authorities described the man as a Black, and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a large build. He wore a plain black baseball hat over long dreadlocks, dark pants, a black T-shirt, yellow construction vest and a black surgical mask over his mouth.

Officials said anyone with information on the man is encouraged to call (312) 421-6700 and by email at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be made anonymously, officials said.