 

New year, new superintendent: Elgin U-46 welcomes back students

  • Principal Noelle Dupuis leaps in the air as she teaches students how to pronounce her last name during the first day of classes at Spring Trail Elementary School in Carol Stream.

  • New Elgin Area School District U-46 Supt. Suzanne Johnson, back to camera, gets a hug Tuesday from Spring Trail Elementary School Principal Noelle Dupuis, right, during the first day of classes at the Carol Stream building.

  • New U-46 Supt. Suzanne Johnson has her picture taken by district photographer John Konstantaras Tuesday during the first day of classes at Spring Trail Elementary School in Carol Stream.

  • Children laugh and giggle as they play at recess Tuesday during the first day of classes at Spring Trail Elementary School in Carol Stream.

  • Science teacher Nate Hassman speaks to his class during the first day of classes for Maine West High School students Tuesday in Des Plaines.

  • Fine arts teacher Bernie Gerstmayr talks to his band class on the first day of classes for Maine West High School students Tuesday in Des Plaines.

Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 8/15/2023 7:40 PM

Students in the state's second-largest school system kicked off a new school year Tuesday.

Elgin Area School District U-46 welcomed the return of more than 35,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students across the district and a new district superintendent helped kick off the year.

 

"We are excited to welcome our students back to our buildings and our classrooms," said Suzanne Johnson, the district's first new superintendent in nearly a decade. "Our goal is to make sure each and every day is a great day to learn in school district U-46."

Johnson visited six buildings Tuesday with school board President Sue Kerr, welcoming back students.

Among their stops was Huff Elementary School in Elgin, which this year welcomes students who previously attended Garfield Elementary School in Elgin. Garfield closed at the end of last school year.

The duo also visited Spring Trail Elementary School in Carol Stream, which received students who previously attended Hawk Hollow Elementary School in Bartlett. Construction is expected to start this winter to transform Hawk Hollow into a middle school.

The first day of school for U-46's preschool students is Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Also Tuesday, students at Maine Township High School District 207 returned to the district's three high schools in Des Plaines and Park Ridge.

