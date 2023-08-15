Naperville glee club to host free summer concert Thursday
Updated 8/15/2023 1:31 PM
The Naperville Men's Glee Club will perform a free summer concert "Under the Stars" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Naperville Community Concert Center band shell, 104 E. Benton Ave.
The Glee Club will be joined by the Chicago-based a cappella quintet Radius, first-place champions and audience favorite of the 2023 Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes.
Take part in the 50/50 raffle at the concert, with additional drawings for gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.
For more information, visit napervillemensgleeclub.org.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.