Naperville glee club to host free summer concert Thursday

The Naperville Men's Glee Club will perform a free summer concert "Under the Stars" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Naperville Community Concert Center band shell, 104 E. Benton Ave.

The Glee Club will be joined by the Chicago-based a cappella quintet Radius, first-place champions and audience favorite of the 2023 Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes.

Take part in the 50/50 raffle at the concert, with additional drawings for gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

For more information, visit napervillemensgleeclub.org.