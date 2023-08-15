Kanye publicist from Chicago, Orland Park minister indicted with Trump in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Associated Press

A Chicago publicist who worked with R. Kelly and Kanye West and a suburban Lutheran minister are among those indicted late Monday for their alleged involvement in a scheme to pressure an election worker in Fulton County, Georgia, to falsely admit to committing election fraud in 2020.

Trevian C. Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee are two of the 19 people charged in the 41-count indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and his allies of a criminal enterprise to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

Kutti is a publicist based in Chicago who also recently worked as an Illinois pot lobbyist. Lee, a 70-year-old Lutheran minister, is pastor at Living Word Lutheran Church in Orland Park.

