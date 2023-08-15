Interim Long Grove manager has extensive local government experience

Long Grove has hired an interim village manager with the resignation of Greg Jackson, who held the position for little more than two years.

The village board in an emergency session Monday approved hiring Art Osten Jr., to serve pending a search for a new village manager. Osten's appointment was effective Tuesday. He'll be paid $72 an hour and is expected to work about 40 hours a week, according to the terms of service agreement.

Osten has extensive local government experience and is a retired village administrator. He spent 14 years in Fox River Grove and served as interim manager at Indian Head Park, Oak Brook, Genoa and elsewhere.

He was selected from candidates provided by the International City/County Management Association, Village President Bill Jacob said.

Osten has master's degrees in public policy and administration and urban and regional planning from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, according to information provided to Genoa residents when he started there in 2019.

Jackson is leaving to become chief of staff in North Chicago as of Aug. 28. His last day in Long Grove is Friday.

"There are some pretty nice challenges and opportunities," he said.

He said he felt "fortunate" to have been hired in Long Grove and was pleased with the work that's been done there, including developing the village's first capital improvement plan.

Jackson started in Long Grove July 6, 2021 as the first new village manager there in more than 18 years. He had been Winthrop Harbor's first village manager and was selected in Long Grove from among 57 applicants.

"Greg served us well in his tenure with the village of Long Grove and quickly established good working relationships with the residents, business owners, village board and commissioners," Jacob said.

Jacob said there is a lot happening in the village including a proposed addition to village hall using federal COVID-relief funds, interest in development of several properties, and a potential connection to Lake Michigan water for the downtown water system.