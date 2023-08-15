A day of firsts, and one last, as students return to Maine Township high schools
Updated 8/15/2023 7:30 PM
It was a day of firsts for thousands of students in Maine Township High School District 207 on Tuesday and a significant last for the district's top administrator.
For students, there were new classes, new teachers, new classmates and -- for the incoming freshman -- entirely new schools. At Maine East High School in Park Ridge, there's a new pool to check out, while at Maine South, also in Park Ridge, students have a newly renovated auditorium.
Meanwhile, for Ken Wallace, the longest-serving superintendent in District 207's 121-year history, Tuesday marked his last first day of school. Wallace, the top administrator since 2009, announced in June he will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
|
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.