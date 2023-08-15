A day of firsts, and one last, as students return to Maine Township high schools

Fine Arts Teacher Bernie Gerstmayr talks to his band class Tuesday on the first day of school at Maine West High School in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Maine Township High School District 207

Science teacher Nate Hassman speaks to his class Tuesday during the first day of school for Maine West High School students in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Maine Township High School District 207

It was a day of firsts for thousands of students in Maine Township High School District 207 on Tuesday and a significant last for the district's top administrator.

For students, there were new classes, new teachers, new classmates and -- for the incoming freshman -- entirely new schools. At Maine East High School in Park Ridge, there's a new pool to check out, while at Maine South, also in Park Ridge, students have a newly renovated auditorium.

Meanwhile, for Ken Wallace, the longest-serving superintendent in District 207's 121-year history, Tuesday marked his last first day of school. Wallace, the top administrator since 2009, announced in June he will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.