Why there's an acute need for minority organ, tissue and eye donors

About 60% of the more than 100,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the United States are from minority communities. Associated Press file photo

The need for organ, tissue and eye donors from minority communities remains critical, says a suburban group highlighting the shortage during National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

About 60% of the more than 100,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the U.S. are from minority communities. And yet minorities make up only about 30% of registered organ and tissue donors, according to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

In Illinois and Indiana, of more than 5,000 people awaiting donors, nearly 60% are people of color, says the Itasca-based nonprofit.

Now in its 27th year, National Minority Donor Awareness Month recognizes minority donors and their families, raises awareness about organ and tissue donation to encourage new donor registrations, and highlights the need for improved access to care. It is observed in August.

Health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, liver, kidney and heart disease, as well as barriers to care, disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic communities.

The Illinois Transplant Fund is among the groups working to provide equitable access to organ transplants by covering the cost of insurance premiums for eligible patients. Gift of Hope established the nonprofit in 2015. Funded through individual contributors and philanthropic donations, it has helped more than 350 people receive lifesaving organ transplants.

"Equality and equity are integral to our mission to save and enhance as many lives as possible through organ, tissue and eye donation," said Dr. Harry Wilkins, Gift of Hope president/CEO.

Why race/ethnicity matter

Donated organs are not matched with recipients according to race or ethnicity. However, compatible blood types and tissue markers -- critical for donor and recipient matching -- are more likely to be found among members of the same ethnicity, according to Gift of Hope.

Long-term survival for transplant recipients also may be greater if the donor and recipient share a similar genetic background, the group said.

One person can save up to eight lives as an organ donor, heal more than 25 lives as a tissue donor, and restore sight for up to two people.

To learn more and register as a donor, visit giftofhope.org.

State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid of Bridgeview

Illinois has become the first state in the U.S. to count Arab Americans as a separate racial/ethnic category when collecting public data.

The new law, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 4, takes effect in July 1, 2025.

It requires state agencies to include the MENA category -- people from the Middle Eastern and North African region -- along with white, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander when reporting statistical data on ethnic or racial categories.

"We are so proud that Illinois is leading the nation as the first state to include a Middle Eastern and North African category in its racial and ethnic data collection," said Nareman Taha, co-founder of Worth-based Arab American Family Services, the largest Arab American multiservice organization in Illinois.

Advocates say for decades Arab Americans have had difficulty accessing resources and services due to not being accurately represented in government data. The new law is critical to addressing the community's unique challenges, such as high poverty rates, discrimination and health disparities.

The measure was introduced by state Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid of Bridgeview, the first Palestinian American to be elected to the General Assembly. It was supported by a number of Arab-American community organizations.

"This information will allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the experiences our communities face and will give us the tools we need to develop better policies," Rashid said.

Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn and state Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders will participate in a panel discussion on mental health today. - Associated Press

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders will join actress Goldie Hawn at the upcoming Learning 2025 Network and Mental Health Cohort Combined Event, sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

The kickoff event is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. Hawn will give the keynote address. Sanders and Hawn will then participate in a panel discussion. The event also will feature additional resources and a superintendent panel.

Hawn established MindUP to help children worldwide develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and in life.

Register for today's program at tinyurl.com/5hasfrx4.

Anti-bullying campaign

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, will run its Healsters anti-bullying campaign at the 2023 Parliament of World's Religions conference today through Friday in Chicago.

CAIR-Chicago will have a full-time booth at the "Kids of Power" section.

Healsters is a community-based initiative to help provide services and resources to students, parents, teachers and school administrators to better deal with bullying, and also help prevent it from happening at school and online. The campaign is for children ages 6-12.

The 2023 Parliament of the World's Religions is being held at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, 2301 S. Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Participants from more than 200 religious, Indigenous and secular beliefs and more than 80 nations are expected to attend the parliament, which is returning to Chicago after 30 years.

The Windy City is the birthplace of the interfaith movement that's marking 130 years of history. The inaugural World Parliament of Religions was held in September 1893 in conjunction with the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition, also known as the World's Fair, in Chicago.

This year, CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab will join 24 other global faith leaders invited to sign The Global Ethic -- the parliament's signature document since 1993 -- on its 30th anniversary.

The signing will be from 1-3 p.m. today in the McCormick Place Arie Crown Theater.

