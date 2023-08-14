Suspect charged in Highland Park shooting that killed Highwood teen
Updated 8/14/2023 7:13 PM
Daily Herald report
A Highland Park teen has been charged in Sunday's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Highwood boy.
Estiven Sarminento, 16, of the 900 block of Deerfield Road, is being held on two counts of first-degree murder for the death of Omar Diaz and will be tried as an adult, according to a news release Monday night from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road about 11:30 a.m. Diaz later was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.
Authorities said there had been an ongoing dispute between Sarminento and Diaz.
Sarminento is due in court Tuesday, according to the news release.
• Daily Herald correspondent Lilli Malone contributed to this report.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.