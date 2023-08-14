Suspect charged in Highland Park shooting that killed Highwood teen

Daily Herald report

A Highland Park teen has been charged in Sunday's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Highwood boy.

Estiven Sarminento, 16, of the 900 block of Deerfield Road, is being held on two counts of first-degree murder for the death of Omar Diaz and will be tried as an adult, according to a news release Monday night from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road about 11:30 a.m. Diaz later was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.

Authorities said there had been an ongoing dispute between Sarminento and Diaz.

Sarminento is due in court Tuesday, according to the news release.

• Daily Herald correspondent Lilli Malone contributed to this report.