 

Oakwood Hills woman who died in collision with fuel tanker identified

 
By Lilli Malone
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/14/2023 6:23 PM

The Lake County coroner's office on Monday identified the Oakwood Hills woman who died in a collision with a fuel tanker Saturday morning on Route 12 in Volo.

Dorothy Lasota, 83, was exiting the parking lot of an auto body shop on the 31200 block of Route 12 in a Chevrolet Cruze when she drove west across two lanes, then made a U-turn to head back east before crashing into the fuel tanker just south of Route 120, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Saturday.

 

Lasota was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The coroner's office said she died of blunt-force injuries.

The driver of the fuel tanker, a 39-year-old man from McHenry, was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Oakwood Hills woman dies in crash with fuel tanker
Related Article
Oakwood Hills woman dies in crash with fuel tanker
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 