Oakwood Hills woman who died in collision with fuel tanker identified

The Lake County coroner's office on Monday identified the Oakwood Hills woman who died in a collision with a fuel tanker Saturday morning on Route 12 in Volo.

Dorothy Lasota, 83, was exiting the parking lot of an auto body shop on the 31200 block of Route 12 in a Chevrolet Cruze when she drove west across two lanes, then made a U-turn to head back east before crashing into the fuel tanker just south of Route 120, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Saturday.

Lasota was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The coroner's office said she died of blunt-force injuries.

The driver of the fuel tanker, a 39-year-old man from McHenry, was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.