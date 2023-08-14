Mundelein seeking two new members for Beautification Committee

The Mundelein Beautification Committee is seeking two new members to assist in its mission to advise the mayor and village board on improving the community's appearance and scenic environment.

The committee recently expanded from five to seven members.

Among the committee's recent activities were creating a hanging floral basket program for the village's downtown, organizing the first a Spring into Summer Fest at Tighthead Brewing, and developing a large pollinator garden at Courtland Commons, located at Seymour Avenue and Courtland Street.

Anyone interested in serving in the volunteer role can learn more and apply at https://tinyurl.com/477n7wtf.