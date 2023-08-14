Here's how to apply to Elk Grove's civilian police academy

The Elk Grove Village Police Department is accepting applications for the next session of its civilian police academy.

The academy will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 6 and continuing until Oct. 25.

The program gives members of the community an inside look at law enforcement and is designed to provide participants with an understanding of the partnership between the police department and the community. Topics will include: patrol operations; criminal investigations; juvenile law; traffic laws/crash investigations; crime scene and evidence collection; and use of force, with an interactive firearms training stimulator.

Participants also will tour the police station and the dispatch center and have an opportunity for a police ride-along.

Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/4y7n2e4c and must be returned by 5 p.m. Sept. 1 to CrimePrevention@elkgrove.org. The academy is open to anyone who lives or works in Elk Grove Village and is older than 18.

For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at (847) 357-4151 or email CrimePrevention@elkgrove.org.