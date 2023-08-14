Authorities identify Highwood teen who was slain in Highland Park
Updated 8/14/2023 5:23 PM
The Lake County coroner's office has identified the 16-year-old Highwood boy who was shot to death Sunday in Highland Park.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road about 11:30 a.m. Omar Diaz later was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
The shooter, whom witnesses described as male, was dressed in all black and riding a bicycle, authorities said. Initially it was believed the suspect fled on the bicycle, but further investigation revealed he likely ran away, officials said Sunday.
Police said they believe the victim was targeted.
