Two-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights sends three to hospital
Updated 8/13/2023 4:58 PM
Three people were taken to Northwest Community Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Arlington Heights, police said.
Police said a Dodge Ram rear-ended a Ford Explorer that was stopping for a vehicle ahead of it at 1:15 p.m. in a westbound express lane of Palatine Road, west of Carlyle Place.
Two people from the Explorer and one from the Ram were taken to the hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
The driver of the Ram was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and having an expired registration, police said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.