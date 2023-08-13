Two-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to Northwest Community Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Arlington Heights, police said.

Police said a Dodge Ram rear-ended a Ford Explorer that was stopping for a vehicle ahead of it at 1:15 p.m. in a westbound express lane of Palatine Road, west of Carlyle Place.

Two people from the Explorer and one from the Ram were taken to the hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Ram was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and having an expired registration, police said.