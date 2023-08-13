One hospitalized, suspect at large in Highland Park shooting Sunday

A person was hospitalized after a shooting late Sunday morning in Highland Park, officials said.

According to a statement from the city, police found the victim at about 11:30 a.m. while responding to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire stemmed from a confrontation involving two people. A male suspect dressed entirely in black fled the scene on a bicycle after the shooting, officials said.

The scene has since been secured and police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate. Highland Park police requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.