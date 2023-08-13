Teen fatally shot in Highland Park

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a teenage boy Sunday morning in Highland Park.

According to Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Highland Park police were called to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road about 11:30 a.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old Highwood boy, was located at the scene and taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene in an attempt to find the shooter, whom witnesses described as male, dressed in all black and riding a bicycle, task force officials said. Initially it was believed the suspect fled on the bicycle, but further investigation revealed he likely ran away, authorities said.

A police dog tracked the shooter's scent but lost the trail at a nearby roadway, officials said.

Police believe the victim was targeted and there is no known threat to the community.

It appears the victim was walking on the sidewalk and approached by the shooter, authorities said. After a brief conversation, the shooter pulled out a gun and fired, according to the task force.

Green Bay Road in the area was closed as police investigated but reopened at about 5:15 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing by task force investigators and Highland Park detectives.