Resident injured, several more displaced by Gurnee townhouse fire

Fire broke out at a Gurnee townhouse building Saturday, leaving two units uninhabitable, fire officials said.

Fire swept through a Gurnee townhouse building Saturday afternoon, leaving one resident hurt and several others displaced, fire officials said.

Gurnee Fire Department crews were called to the five-unit townhouse on the 6800 block of West Wellsley Court about 3 p.m. in response to a blaze that started on an exterior deck and spread to the attic, officials said.

Two townhouse units were left uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

One resident was overcome by smoke but declined medical treatment, officials said.