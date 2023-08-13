Resident injured, several more displaced after Gurnee townhouse fire

Fire broke out at a Gurnee townhouse building Saturday, leaving two units uninhabitable, fire officials said.

Fire swept through a Gurnee townhouse building Saturday afternoon, leaving one resident hurt and several others displaced, fire officials said.

Gurnee Fire Department firefighters were called to the five-unit townhouse in the 6800 block of West Wellsley Court at about 3 p.m. in response to a blaze that started on an exterior deck and spread to the attic, officials said.

Firefighters extended three hose lines to extinguish the fire and were able to get the blaze under control, but put in an additional effort in the attic to make sure it was completely out.

Two townhouse units were left uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

One resident was overcome by smoke but declined medical treatment, officials said.