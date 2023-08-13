Police: Three injured in shooting at Elgin party

Two men and a juvenile were injured early Sunday after gunfire erupted during a party in Elgin, police said.

According to Elgin police, officers responded at 1:22 a.m. to the reported shooting in the 1300 block of Inverness Drive, on the city's east side.

They arrived at the scene and located two men and a male juvenile suffering from nonlife-threatening injuries. Police did not specify whether the three victims had suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that an altercation occurred during a large party and shots were fired, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are investigating. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600.

To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.