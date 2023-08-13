How to help Maui residents displaced or recovering from the wildfires

Parishioners attend Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, Hawaii, on Sunday. Sacred Hearts Mission Church hosted congregants from Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina, including several people who lost family members in fires that burned most of the Maui town days earlier. Associated press

The Washington Post provided this list of organizations collecting donations for the residents of Maui displaced by the wildfires. We added website URLs and links.

• The Office of the Governor of Hawaii has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation, hawaiicommunityfoundation.org, and its Maui Strong Fund.

• The Maui Mutual Aid, www.mauirapidresponse.org, Fund is accepting donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.

• Aloha United Way, auw.org, has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires.

• The Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, hawaii.salvationarmy.org, is accepting donations to provide meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shelters.

• The Maui Food Bank, mauifoodbank.org, is providing meals for thousands of displaced residents.

• The Hawaii Restaurant Association, hawaiirestaurant.org, is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and Oahu.

• Animal shelters including Maui Humane Society, mauihumanesociety.org, and Hawaiian Humane Society, hawaiianhumane.org, are helping injured and displaced animals as well as assisting in reuniting missing pets with owners.