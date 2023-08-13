Chicago mayor makes pick for top cop
Updated 8/13/2023 4:57 PM
Larry Snelling, the Chicago Police Department's 54-year-old counterterrorism chief, is Mayor Brandon Johnson's choice to be the city's new top cop.
Determined to improve rock-bottom police morale, Johnson chose the 29-year department veteran he apparently believes is best equipped to do just that over two other finalists.
In a statement posted on social media, Johnson said his selection of Snelling marks "a new chapter in our journey to create a better, stronger and safer Chicago."
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
