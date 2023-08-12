Suburban Skyview: Adding a third railroad line in Geneva

Work continues on the Union Pacific/Metra West train line in Geneva.

A third railroad line is being added from Kress Road in West Chicago through Geneva.

Construction on the additional track started in 2022 and should be complete by next July.

The additional rail line is designed to ease traffic flow and result in fewer conflicts with freight and commuter trains.

Route 31 in Geneva, near the railroad underpass, has been closed since July 17; it is scheduled to reopen in late August.

For construction updates, visit the City of Geneva's website.

