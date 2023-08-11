Sugar Grove mayor to have informal coffee meeting for residents Tuesday
Updated 8/11/2023 6:26 PM
Sugar Grove Village President Jen Konen will host "Coffee With Konen" from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the village board room, 10 S. Municipal Drive. It will feature the village's economic development department, but residents can also raise other topics.
